Analysis of The DioField Chronicle: a proposal that is updated to attract new audiences

A few weeks ago we talked about The DioField Chronicle based on the first contact we were able to have with the game. Now, after playing the final version for several hours, I can now share an analysis with much more context and talk to you about why I think this new commitment to the strategy by Square Enix can be a worthy gateway for new users.

We will begin by delving into its history. As if we were inside a Game of Thrones story, the narrative will confront two important empires that will want to gain control of Jade, an essential mineral for modern magic. Controlling this material can mean a danger to the entire territory of Alletain and it is at this moment that the Blue Foxes enter the scene, a group of mercenaries whom we will have to guide to interfere with the enemy’s evil plans.

Although its plot may seem somewhat linear, with the passing of the hours the alliances, betrayals, friendships and some other unexpected twist make it very attractive. What I regret -and that I think may discourage many players- is the lack of subtitles in Spanish to be able to follow the story properly. In any case, you do not need a very high level of English to be able to enjoy it, but it would be a great detail to receive an update with its Spanish localization in the future.

The adventure will be divided into different chapters. In these we will have the option to advance directly with the story missions or opt for secondary missions, which will give us materials to craft weapons, money to buy equipment, skill points to use in improvement trees or experience to level up to our mercenaries. Anxiety sometimes forces us to take the shortest path, but I assure you that having a team with much more evolved statistics will make battles a bit easier for us.

All our mercenaries will have different skills depending on their specialty. From the beginning we will have the basics: warrior, archer, magician and a rider who attacks from his horse. But, as we progress, we will meet new characters that will join our team and that will bring with them more specialties. They will all be present at a tree in which we can unlock new attacks and improve those already acquiredbut this will not only depend on the progress of the character, but also on the weapon they have equipped, which will be the one that defines the 3 main skills that each character will carry.

Once we have all our mercenaries equipped, it’s time to jump into the battlefield and the fun begins here. The game will set us an objective to meet, it will show us the map as if it were a model, and we will begin to plan the strategy.

In this context, its gameplay is very accessible. With one button we can move all the units to one place and with another give the order to attack the closest enemy. But the strategy begins when we stop time, as if it were a turn-based game, and start launching their skills that, combined, can result in the certain death of a handful of enemies. The game constantly invites you to try different combinations, vulnerabilities and secondary effects. It is precisely this level where the title shows a higher depth, but nothing that you cannot understand after several attacks.

Undoubtedly, the RPG genre – even from its abbreviation – can scare away more than one because we know that we are dealing with extensive games. In this sense, it is worth noting the great job The DioField Chronicle does in bringing turn-based battles into a fast, dynamic and entertaining experience. A mission can last less than 15 minutes and the game rewards you for finishing it in less than 4 or 6 minutes. This is great for short games and picking it up anytime you want to go back to Alletain.

Analyzing its artistic section, from the musical point of view we have a jewel, since its entire soundtrack was in charge of Brandon Campbell and Ramin Djawadi, composers on Game of Thrones. Graphically, meanwhile, it’s not really outstanding, but the title hits its peak during the cut-scenes, which are very well done.

As a final conclusion I could say that The DioField Chronicle is a new franchise that, from my point of view, has a future within the genre. A game that, although it does not try to completely break out of the mold, proposes changes in its gameplay to adapt to the times. inviting all kinds of players to enter a fantastic medieval story from which it will be difficult for us to detach ourselves.

