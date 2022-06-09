Analysis of the Trust GXT 980 REDEX gaming mouse, a good wireless for less than 50 euros, with a big but

Due to the incredible number of gamers and users, companies offer a surprising and even terrifying range of mice, from gaming, going through office automation, design, low profile… without forgetting those ergonomic ones that more than one thinks are broken due to their impossible aesthetics. Among the thousand and one features to look at in a gaming peripheral, the GXT 980 REDEX that Trust has given us for its analysis It stands out for being an excellently balanced mouse and, above all, with very interesting functions that make a difference considering its price of 39.99 euros.

Sober and pretty on the outside

Like keyboards, cutting edge peripherals gaming They usually present impossible designs, tremendously striking, without forgetting red and black as predominant colors. In this case, the GXT 980 REDEX from Trust is presented with a finish completely in blackwhere the chromatic range expands in its backlit name, the mouse wheel and at the base. It also includes only 6 buttonswith two of them completely configurable on the left side, leaving its right part completely empty.

I was pleasantly surprised by your size. My everyday peripheral is a bit smaller than this, but the GXT 980 REDEX doesn’t feel like a behemoth next to it. Those of Trust have known balance the experience of use by offering an ergonomic mouse while dispensing with those additions, many aesthetic, for hand support or palm rest that other devices boast. Of course, its chassis is made of plastic ABS, maintaining a look and feel of being a rigid device, but with problems when it comes to its cleaning.

The buttons on the peripheral, as well as the belly where the palm rests, have a matte finish that isn’t particularly fan-friendly. sweat, something to keep in mind if we have spent many hours working or playing in front of the PC, especially in summer. It is not a problem per se, its cleaning with a damp cloth They leave it like new, but its construction makes it doubtful of continued use for weeks and fears if it ends up affecting its backlit name in the lower part of the belly.





Bearing in mind that we are talking about a mouse semi-wireless —because although it has the possibility of being used in Wireless mode, it has a connection USB Type-C a Type-A to connect by cable—, the belly area can be removed, exposing the slot where it keeps the dongle USB which transmits the usual frequency to 2,4 GHz. Unlike other peripherals that I have used, Trust has chosen to include some magnets in this plastic plate to give a much more professional finish and a better construction, facilitating its placement once we remove the dongle.

Continued good use with a battery that needs improvement

I have been testing the peripheral these last 2 weeks as my mouse for work and play, and has even made me forget about my old peripheral. In fact, perhaps it was because its composition is identical to my mouse in common use, with the double buttons on the left side instead of at the top – a place reserved for raising or lowering the DPI – but I have felt very comfortable with what Trust offers.

The feeling of use is good and firm. Their weight is somewhat high compared to wired mice since this Trust includes a battery inside with a autonomy of 50 hours (in theory). Even so, the movement of the peripheral around the table in office tasks, internet browsing or video games has been optimal. Weight is not so decisive if we make moderate use of these peripherals, but it is for the user looking for a more competitive experiencesomething that he escapes to this Trust. Of course, being of a low price profile, Trust has decided not to include weights as other devices do, maintaining a very solid construction and with an invariable weight.





An extremely interesting detail is his modo stand by automatic. If we use the GXT 980 REDEX in wireless mode, the mouse will suspend the lighting RGB —which we can activate or deactivate with a button at the bottom of the peripheral— and it will remain on hold. Although it is not going to save us hours of battery, it seems to me an addition that I did not know I needed. In fact, “back to work” is as simple as moving the mouse or clicking on any of its buttons to start it up again.

However, it is your autonomy the one that has not finished convincing me. My everyday mouse uses batteries instead of a battery like the Trust GXT 980 REDEX. I am not advocating that one or the other is better, they depend enormously on the type of user we are and if we want to go around placing the cable from time to time, but its loading time is excessive for those close to 20 hours of use with the lighting on. It doesn’t seem like a peripheral made to be used in wireless mode, and that is its greatest strength, so if we go for its wireless mode we will constantly be besieged by the RGB flashing red indicating that the battery is running out.

Truncated gaming experience





However, perhaps the most important thing is how the mouse performs in gaming. In these 2 weeks, I have tried titles like Vanquish, Apex Legends, Valorant, Halo Infinite or Dying Light 2, each with a profile gaming different, from the most purely competitive to the arcade. Keep in mind that the GXT 980 REDEX is not focused on the most hardcore user, but I have had no problems with its DPI setting.

Trust has included a pre-selection of profiles ranging from 200 to the 10.000 DPI and we are not dependent on your software for an optimal and personalized gaming experience. Even so, worst of all is his hardware acceleration even without using its PC configuration software. Hardware peripheral acceleration does very difficult that we can replicate concrete movements.

This makes it difficult for us to correctly calibrate the speed and distance of our movements when playing the most competitive titles, where I have really had a greater problem. It looks like a peripheral shy awaybut at the same time embraces, the more competitive style of play of games where higher reflexes are required, but at the same time this results in a great impediment.

Conclusions

Trust’s GXT 980 REDEX mouse has been one of those rare occasions when a reviewed item makes I completely forgot of my personal use peripheral while I am using it. Trust offers a mouse at a price hugely competitive It can take what you throw at it.

could be overlooked battery drawback Well, after all, its 1 meter cable is large enough to be able to adapt it to our set up in case we are not convinced by its autonomy. However, the hardware acceleration it’s been a huge impediment, and once I’ve repackaged the mouse, I’ve felt somewhat liberated. Can it be ignored? Sure, a high DPI setting and it’s easy to get used to, but it’s the older but of this peripheral.