Analysis of TMNT The Cowabunga Collection: a master class that is not left alone in nostalgia

This year proved to be more than satisfactory for the Ninja Turtles, which launched a new video game a few months ago and is already considered one of the candidates for the best of the year. However, his streak does not end there because a few days ago he also A collection of classic titles from the franchise has arrived on consoles and PC that has a lot of material from the history of these particular characters . Then I’ll tell you why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection It can mark a before and after in the industry and the preservation of video games.

First things first: what are the video games included in this collection? Turtle fans can enjoy a total of 13 games developed by Konami between 1989 and 1993. That’s right, 13 video games of the popular saga were released in just five years. These titles are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, TMNT II: The Arcade Game, TMNT III: The Manhattan Project y TMNT: Tournament Fighters for NES; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles y TMNT: Turtles in Time for arcades; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan, TMNT II: Back from the Sewers y TMNT III: Radical Rescue for Game Boy; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time y TMNT: Tournament Fighters for SNES; y Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist y TMNT: Tournament Fighters for SEGA Genesis.

As you can see in the list, although there are titles that are repeated, the experiences vary greatly depending on the platform on which they were launched. Additionally, users can choose between the US and Japanese versions of each and every one of the games, where noticeable differences can also be seen in some cases.

Each of the different video games has its official promotional art as a background (Photo: PS5 Capture)

Having tried other collections before, I was prepared to enjoy these classics with some minor additions and possible filters that emulate playing on a television from the 80s and 90s, but The team of Digital Eclipse managed to surprise me with so many options to explore .

Apart from the filters and the possibility of seeing the game in different dimensions without losing quality, the Cowabunga Collection has a rewind command that allows you to rewind the game for up to 15 seconds. For fans who want to relive the nostalgia without suffering too much the consequences of the difficulty of the games of the time, it is an ideal section to avoid deaths and continue forward as if nothing had happened. Additionally, you can also save the game at any point in the gameno need to record passwords or remember intricate sequences of buttons, which are still valid in the titles that had them at the time.

Before selecting the game you want to try, you can also configure different options that vary depending on the title. Many of them are straight up gimmicks, like the ability to have infinite lives or activate God Mode, while others are useful little aids, like handy markers on the map. Some titles also allow to activate or deactivate aesthetic modifiers in favor of nostalgia, as a mechanic that simulates the performance of the NES by causing characters and objects to flicker frequently. It is very interesting to review the options of each game because on more than one occasion they can improve or worsen the experience at great levels.

Up to this point, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection it does what you’d expect from a classic video game collection and adds a few elements that set it apart from the rest . Arcade titles and some console titles also offer the possibility of playing them online with friends or strangers that we meet in arcades. However, for the fan of the Turtles and their history, this is just the beginning.

The Cowabunga Collection features ideal footage for fans and game development enthusiasts (Photo: PS5 Capture)

Each game has an official guide with useful tips in its options menu. How to defeat specific bosses, some password secrets, the complete game map and other information is presented in the form of a digital book where, depending on the title, you can turn the pages to find out more. Each of these guides also has the release date in the US and Japanese markets, making it clear that it is official material that perfectly complements the nostalgic experience generated by the collection.

Anyway, the most striking thing about TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection is the section of the Turtle Lair. Users can access a menu loaded with material from the different productions of the turtles, be they the video games included in the collection, the TV series or its comics.

The collection also represents, for many, the opportunity to try lesser-known Ninja Turtles titles (Photo: PS5 Capture)

There are tons of official Konami documents where gamers can see the process of creating some of their favorite video games through concept art, sketches, manuals, and more. Grid sheets with the Konami logo show the ideas behind the characters’ movements, how some enemies came to be, and much more. This is material that is ideal for both fans of the franchise, who have played the games over and over again, as well as gamers interested in game design and development in general.

Along with official documents from Konami and complete guides on how certain characters should move, the Turtle Lair also has a collection of advertisements for the titles in magazines of the time, screenshots of numerous episodes of the different TV series of the franchise, complete manuals of some games, box art from the US and Japan – sometimes with sketches included – and many covers of comics from yesterday and today. Like little, This section has a search engine equipped with numerous filters and labels to search for everything in the most comfortable and fast way possible.. Digital Eclipse didn’t leave any details out when it comes to user experience.

The compilation work of The Cowabunga Collection is masterful and does much more than bring the games back: it seeks to recreate that complete experience of discovering a new title in the most enjoyable way possible.

It is very interesting to go through the collection chronologically to see the evolution of the games and how they were adapted to the different platforms (Photo: PS5 Capture)

Beyond the historical documentation and what emulates being a museum tour, the video game collection is also It serves to see how the franchise evolved in the gamer world. Playing the different titles of the collection – in order or not – it is possible to clearly see when elements that are now emblematic of the saga and were also part of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge emerged and how they were adapted as technology expanded the limits. as possible in video games.

In other words, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is, without a doubt, the best collection of classic video games that I have been lucky enough to try to date . The different additions designed for the gameplay were already enough to position this collection among the most interesting, but the archive material and what it means for fans to have access behind the scenes of some of their favorite games make it a master class in how should a compilation of these characteristics be. Hopefully more developers can follow suit.

For now, apart from its two video games released this year, the Ninja Turtles they also released an animated movie and are preparing a completely new one for 2023, making it clear that they have been part of pop culture for more than 30 years and are currently going through one of their best periods .

