‘Anamaniacs’ Reboot: Hulu Reveals ‘Jurassic Park’ Themed First Look

A primary have a look at Hulu’s upcoming Steven Spielberg-produced “Animaniacs” reboot is right here.

The teaser clip was revealed throughout Sunday’s “Animaniacs” forged and producer panel at New York Comedian Con, and options an animated Spielberg introducing Yakko, Wakko and Dot inside the world of “Jurassic Park.” The clip begins with animated variations of “Jurassic Park’s” Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler stumbling upon the Warner brothers and sister throughout an expedition.

“Alan, this species of cartoon has been extinct since 1998. I imply, these haven’t been seen on TV because the golden period of animation!” Sattler says, as Grant manually turns her head to disclose the Animaniacs in all their wacky glory.

An animated Spielberg then seems to verify the information, telling a baffled Sattler and Grant that he reanimated the trio, in addition to Pinky and the Mind. An animated spokesperson for Hulu even seems to plainly state: “We’re going to make a fortune with this present.” When the Animaniacs bounce off into the sundown, Sattler asks Spielberg, “The place are they going?” to which he replies, “House. Welcome to ‘Animaniacs.’”

Spielberg is govt producing the collection, together with Wellesley Wild and Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content material. Amblin Tv is producing with Warner Bros., and Amblin’s co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are additionally govt producers. Gabe Swarr is serving as a co-executive producer.

“Animaniacs” is ready to premiere on Hulu on Nov. 20 with a 13-episode season. Hulu gave the revival a two-season collection order, and the second season is predicted to premiere in 2021.

Watch the clip under, starting at 18:40.