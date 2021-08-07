Anand Mahindra to reward XUV700 to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, introduced in a unique means

Anand Mahindra to reward XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra Mahindra Crew Chairman Anand Mahindra has promised to reward the corporate’s upcoming SUV XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra, the rustic’s gold medalist within the javelin throw tournament on the Tokyo Olympic Video games. Mahindra made this announcement in a while after Chopra gained the medal.Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020: Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on profitable ‘Gold’, PM Modi wrote – What he accomplished lately will all the time be remembered

A follower on Twitter requested Mahindra to reward Chopra the XUV700, and then Mahindra wrote, “Sure completely. It might be my privilege and honor to reward the XUV700 to our Golden Athlete.” He requested Rajesh Jejurikar, Govt Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Vijay Nakra, CEO (Car Department) to “stay an SUV in a position for Neeraj”. Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympic 2020: Neeraj Chopra is the champion of Tokyo

Sure certainly. It is going to be my non-public privilege & honour to reward our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Stay one in a position for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf – anand mahindra August 7, 2021

Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020: Due to Neeraj Chopra, ‘India’s nationwide anthem’ performed after 13 years in Olympics, will make the video emotional

This isn’t the primary time that Anand Mahindra has promised to reward a automobile to a sportsperson. Previous, he had talented Mahindra’s Thar to Rio Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu. Considerably, Neeraj Chopra lately changed into the second one participant for India to win a gold medal in a person tournament on the Olympics.

Except this, Anand Mahindra had introduced to reward Mahindra Thar to Mohammad Siraj, T. Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini after India’s historical win over Australia at Gabba and lately Natarajan were given that Thar. .

Big name athlete Neeraj Chopra on Saturday created new historical past through profitable the javelin throw gold medal on the Tokyo Olympic Video games, giving India its first ever medal in Olympic monitor and box competitions. 23-year-old Neeraj, son of a farmer from Khandra village in Haryana surprised the arena through throwing an 87.58m javelin in his 2d try and surprised Indians in birthday party. That is India’s first Olympic medal in athletics in additional than 100 years.