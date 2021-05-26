Ananya (30 Weds 21) Wiki, Age, Biography, Collection, Pictures

|Title
|Ananya
|Actual Title
|Ananya
|Nickname
|Ananya
|Occupation
|Actress, Collection artist
|Date of Beginning
|Would possibly 07, 2001
|Age
|20 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Pursuing Electronics and Laptop Engineering
|College
|Vivekananda Residential College, Karimnagar
|Faculty
|VIT Chennai
|Spare time activities
|Drawing, Song, and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Place of origin
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Ananya Reliable Social Profiles
instagram.com/ananya_x.x/
Fb: But to be up to date
twitter.com/ananyaontweet
Ananya Collection Listing
- Brother and Sister Stories
- Flatmates Each and every Roommate Ever
- Mana Bathukamma
- Issues Batch Of 2020 Graduates Move Via Section 1 & Section 2
- Jaathi Rathnalu Ammailu Aithey?
- Adhentogaani Unnapatugaa
- 30 Weds 21
Take a look at one of the vital newest footage of 30 Weds 21 actress Ananya,