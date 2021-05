Ananya Birla is a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and psychological well being suggest. She is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla. He’s considered one of India’s best maximum industrialists and the chairman of the Aditya Birla Team. She began training track on the age of eleven. She made her debut unmarried “Livin’ the Lifestyles” in 2016 which was once produced through Jim Beanz. The tune hits over 14 million perspectives on YouTube.