Ananya Chatterjee (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Ananya Chatterjee (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Ananya Chatterjee is an Indian Bengali tv actress who predominantly works in movie business. She was once identified for her position at Abahoman in 2010 and gained a countrywide award. Her different well-known works come with Jaatishwar in 2014 and Cloud Capped Superstar in 2013.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Ananya Chatterjee was once born on 16 January 1977 in Kolkata, India. She finished her research on the G.D. Birla Centre for Training and was once a biology scholar on the Jogamaya Devi Faculty, an affiliated girls’s undergraduate school on the College of Kolkata. Chatterjee was once a scholar on the Mamta Shankar Dance Institute.

Bio

Actual Identify Ananya Chatterjee Career Actress Date of Beginning 16 January 1977 Age (as in 2021) 44 Years Beginning Position Kolkata, West Bengal Nationality Indian House The city Kolkata, West Bengal Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : Raj Banerjee (m. 2015-19)

Faith Hinduism Cope with Kolkata, West Bengal

Occupation

Ananya started her appearing profession with the movie Tak Jhal Misti in 2002. Later she did motion pictures like Raat Barota Paanch as Shyamali within the yr 2005 and Aamra as Shreya in 2006. She starred in Prabhu Noshto Hoi Jai movie within the personality of Agnidev Chatterjee. Subsequent, she did quite a lot of motion pictures in 2009, like Angshumaner Chhobi as Souriya Ray, Dwando as Sudipta, Mama Bhagne as Payel.

In 2010 Rituparno Ghosh’s Abohomaan established her as an actress and gained the primary Nationwide Movie Award of Very best actress. Within the 2013 Bengali movie Meghe Dhaka Tara directed by means of Kamleshwar Mukherjee, Chatterjee performed the position of Durga, spouse of Nilkantha Bagchi. Her different notable motion pictures are Computer (2010), Iti Mrinalini (2011), Teenager Kanya (2012), Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa (2013), Jodi Love Dile Na Prane (2014), Jogajog (2015), Tope (2017), and Bhalo Maye Kharap Maye (2019).

Ananya started her tv appearing profession with the sequence Din Pratidin the place she acted reverse Rudranil Ghosh. Chatterjee went on to seem on cleaning soap operas like Tithir Atithi, Aleya, Ananya, Chena Mukher Sari, Manik, Banhisikha, Dhyatterika broadcasted on Zee Bangla, Gaaner Oparey broadcasted on Superstar Jalsha, Kon Se Alor Sopno Niya, Nana Ronger Dinguli, Purbopurush, and Kokhono Megh Kokhono Bristi aired on Zee Bangla.

She gave the impression within the Telefilms like Jhon Jhonny Janardan, Ek Din Darjeeling, Amar Baba, July, Sukh, and many others. She was once featured within the internet sequence Mohomaya in 2021 starring together with Swastika Mukherjee and Bipul Patra.

Training Main points and Extra

College G.D. Birla Centre for Training, Kolkata Faculty Jogamaya Devi Faculty, College of Kolkata Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Tak Jhal Misti (2002)



Tv : Din Pratidin Awards Nationwide Movie Award for Very best Actress (2009)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 64 Kg Determine Dimension 35-30-36 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Making a song and Studying Books

Non-public Existence

Ananya Chatterjee tied the knot with Actor Raj Banerjee within the yr 2015 at Leela Hotels, Kasba, in Kolkata. The duo have been married for 4 years and prior to that they have been in a dating for 4 years. In 2019 the couple were given separated.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Divorced Boyfriends Raj Banerjee Marriage Date 22 February 2015 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

She gained the Nationwide Movie Award for Very best Actress for Abohomaan.

She gained the Nationwide Movie Award for Very best Actress for Abohomaan.

Ananya were given nominated for Filmfare Award for Very best Actress (Feminine)-Bengali for Meghe Dhakha Tara.

Ananya served the distinguished position within the well-known Bengali sequence Subarnolata broadcasting on Zee Bangla and Jay Kali Kalkatta Wali broadcasting on Superstar Jalsha.

She participated within the truth presentations like Dance Bangla Dance Junior because the pass judgement on, airing on Zee Bangla, and Shrimati Champion airs on Colours Bangla as a bunch.

She gained the Tele Samman Award for Maximum Widespread actress in 2017.

Chatterjee has made quick movies like Dheu, Debi, and Dui Shalik.

Ananya gained the Nationwide Award from Pratibha Patil on the 57th Nationwide Movie Awards serve as in Delhi on 22 October 2010.

