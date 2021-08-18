Ananya Panday Opens Up On Minor Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Other halves Controversy

Ananya Panday had a tiny look at the hit fact display, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Other halves, however used to be trolled mercilessly on social media after folks realised that she had copied a line from Preserving Up With The Kardashians at the display. Now, the actress has addressed that minor controversy and says that she by no means claimed that she got here up with the road which used to be initially spoken by way of Khloe Kardashian.

Within the episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Other halves, Ananya used to be observed jokingly telling her mom Bhavana Pandey: “I’ve grown up round you and papa abusing. When I used to be younger, I assumed my identify used to be F**okay since you all used to mention it”.

Netizens identified that this discussion used to be if truth be told mentioned by way of Khloe Kardashian about her mom Kris Jenner. “My mother cursed such a lot after we have been little, I assumed my identify used to be F*ck,” Khloe had mentioned.

“I had instructed my mother that if I got here at the display, any person or the opposite would troll me and there can be an issue. I by no means pretended the ones have been my phrases. I’m giving all credit score to Khloe for that line,” Ananya mentioned on Arbaaz Khan’s chat display.