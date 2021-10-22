Ananya Panday Reside updates: ‘Pupil of the Yr’ Ananya Pandey reaches NCB administrative center

Ananya Panday Reside updates: Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey reached the Narcotics Regulate Bureau (NCB) administrative center on Friday afternoon. On Thursday afternoon, a workforce of NCB performed a seek operation at his area. In truth, NCB has referred to as Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey for wondering within the Aryan Khan Medication Case.Additionally Learn – Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey creates panic along with her photos, now she is mendacity

In line with NCB resources, it's been realized that the Bollywood actress from whom Aryan Khan's chat was once printed is Ananya Pandey. Aside from Ananya, the title of every other actress may be being taken on this case. Alternatively, the title of the second one actress has now not been printed but.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday arrives at NCB administrative center for wondering within the ongoing medicine case %.twitter.com/DCg4vUwKg5 – ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

