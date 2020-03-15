Ananya Pandey Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Career, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Ananya Pandey is a Stunning actress who performs a job in Bollywood film. Well-known Bollywood Actor and Comic Chunky pandey is the daddy of Ananya. Ananya was born on 30 Oct 1998 in Mumbai, Maharastra. She is the very best pal of Shahrukh’s daughter Suhana khan. Ananya did her education from top-of-the-line Faculty of mumbai whic is Dhirubhai Ambani worldwide faculty, Mumbai. She is energetic on her social profile and shares her picture with different actors and actresses of Bollywood. Learn extra to find out about Ananya Pandey Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Household, Profession, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Ananya Pandey Bollywood Profession & Debut

Ananya made her Bollywood performing profession in 2019 with Punit Malhotra’s film “Student of the 12 months 2”

Ananya Pandey Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Ananya Pandey

Born: 30 Oct 1998

Born Place: Mumbai, Maharastra

Occupation: Bollywood Actress

Ananya Pandey Bodily Look

Ananya’s Peak is 5 toes and seven inches and her weight round 50 kg. Ananya’s determine measurement: 32-24-34. Ananya’s eyes coloration is Darkish Brown and her Hair coloration is Black. Ananya Pandey is 21 Years previous as of 2019.

Ananya Pandey Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Scorpio

Nick Identify: Ananya

Faculty: Dhirubhai Ambani worldwide faculty, Mumbai

Faculty: College of Southern California, Los Angeles

Schooling: pursuing commencement

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Web Value: Not Identified

Film Debut: “Pupil Of The 12 months 2” in 2019

Meals Behavior: Not Identified

Controversies: None

Ananya Pandey Household & Caste

Father: Her father’s identify is chunky Pandey and he’s additionally a Bollywood actor.

Mom: Ananya’s mom identify is Bhavana Pandey

Brother: Not Identified

Sister: Ananya has a youthful sister named Rysa Pandey

Faith: Ananya’s Faith is Hindu

Caste: Not Identified

Ananya Pandey Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Ananya’s Favourite Actors are Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Leonardo DiCaprio

Favourite Actress: Ananya’s Favourite Actress are Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Emma Stone

Favourite Meals: Ananya’s Favourite Meals is Goodies and Pizza

Favourite Cricketer: Ananya’s Favourite Cricketer is Virat Kohli

Favourite Vacation spot: Ananya’s Favourite Locations are New York and London

Ananya Pandey Hobbies

Ananya Pandey’s Hobbies are Travelling and Dancing.

Ananya Pandey Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified

Marital Standing: UnMarried

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: N/A

Little one: N/A

Unknown Details about Ananya Pandey

Does Ananya Pandey smoke? – No

Does Ananya Pandey drink alcohol? – Sure