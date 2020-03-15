Ananya Pandey Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Career, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Ananya Pandey is a Stunning actress who performs a job in Bollywood film. Well-known Bollywood Actor and Comic Chunky pandey is the daddy of Ananya. Ananya was born on 30 Oct 1998 in Mumbai, Maharastra. She is the very best pal of Shahrukh’s daughter Suhana khan. Ananya did her education from top-of-the-line Faculty of mumbai whic is Dhirubhai Ambani worldwide faculty, Mumbai. She is energetic on her social profile and shares her picture with different actors and actresses of Bollywood. Learn extra to find out about Ananya Pandey Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Household, Profession, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.
Ananya Pandey Bollywood Profession & Debut
Ananya made her Bollywood performing profession in 2019 with Punit Malhotra’s film “Student of the 12 months 2”
Ananya Pandey Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Ananya Pandey
Born: 30 Oct 1998
Born Place: Mumbai, Maharastra
Occupation: Bollywood Actress
Ananya Pandey Bodily Look
Ananya’s Peak is 5 toes and seven inches and her weight round 50 kg. Ananya’s determine measurement: 32-24-34. Ananya’s eyes coloration is Darkish Brown and her Hair coloration is Black. Ananya Pandey is 21 Years previous as of 2019.
Ananya Pandey Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Scorpio
Nick Identify: Ananya
Faculty: Dhirubhai Ambani worldwide faculty, Mumbai
Faculty: College of Southern California, Los Angeles
Schooling: pursuing commencement
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Identified
Web Value: Not Identified
Film Debut: “Pupil Of The 12 months 2” in 2019
Meals Behavior: Not Identified
Controversies: None
Ananya Pandey Household & Caste
Father: Her father’s identify is chunky Pandey and he’s additionally a Bollywood actor.
Mom: Ananya’s mom identify is Bhavana Pandey
Brother: Not Identified
Sister: Ananya has a youthful sister named Rysa Pandey
Faith: Ananya’s Faith is Hindu
Caste: Not Identified
Ananya Pandey Favourite Issues
Favourite Actor: Ananya’s Favourite Actors are Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Leonardo DiCaprio
Favourite Actress: Ananya’s Favourite Actress are Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Emma Stone
Favourite Meals: Ananya’s Favourite Meals is Goodies and Pizza
Favourite Cricketer: Ananya’s Favourite Cricketer is Virat Kohli
Favourite Vacation spot: Ananya’s Favourite Locations are New York and London
Ananya Pandey Hobbies
Ananya Pandey’s Hobbies are Travelling and Dancing.
Ananya Pandey Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified
Marital Standing: UnMarried
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Little one: N/A
Unknown Details about Ananya Pandey
Does Ananya Pandey smoke? – No
Does Ananya Pandey drink alcohol? – Sure
