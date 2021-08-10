Ananya Sengupta Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Internet Sequence, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Ananya Sengupta Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Web Series, Images

Ananya Sengupta Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Ananya Sengupta is an Indian actress and type from Mumbai. She was once most commonly noticed within the Hindi movie and tv trade. She is widely known for The Ultimate Go out film from the route of Dhawnil Mehta. She gave the impression in quite a lot of brief movies like Daaku Daddy 2, 7 Hours to Pass, Khuda Meherbaan, and extra. Ananya Sengupta made a distinguished section in Zee5 Authentic Display ‘Poison’. She was once additionally featured in the most recent internet collection The Satan Within that streams on Ullu.

Ananya Sengupta Biography

Identify Ananya Sengupta
Actual Identify Ananya Sengupta
Nickname Ananya
Career Actress, Fashion
Date of Start October 1993
Age 27 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Dancing, Paying attention to track, Touring
Start Position Mumbai, Maharashtra
Fatherland Mumbai, Maharashtra
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian

Ananya Sengupta Authentic Social Profiles

instagram.com/ananyasengupta_official/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Info of Ananya Sengupta

  • She has greater than 118k fans (as of Aug 2021) on Instagram.
  • Ananya featured in best manufacturers like Coca-cola, John’s Gold, ITC lodges, Intex, Dove Cleaning soap, Domino’s, Amul, Panasonic, Sepia, Fiat, Amazon, Jabong.
  • She loves touring and exploring other puts all over the world.

Ananya Sengupta Motion pictures and Internet Sequence

Motion pictures
Internet Sequence

Ananya Sengupta Pictures

Take a look at the most recent footage of actress and type Ananya Sengupta,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here