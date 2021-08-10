Ananya Sengupta Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Ananya Sengupta is an Indian actress and type from Mumbai. She was once most commonly noticed within the Hindi movie and tv trade. She is widely known for The Ultimate Go out film from the route of Dhawnil Mehta. She gave the impression in quite a lot of brief movies like Daaku Daddy 2, 7 Hours to Pass, Khuda Meherbaan, and extra. Ananya Sengupta made a distinguished section in Zee5 Authentic Display ‘Poison’. She was once additionally featured in the most recent internet collection The Satan Within that streams on Ullu.
Ananya Sengupta Biography
|Identify
|Ananya Sengupta
|Actual Identify
|Ananya Sengupta
|Nickname
|Ananya
|Career
|Actress, Fashion
|Date of Start
|October 1993
|Age
|27 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Dancing, Paying attention to track, Touring
|Start Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Fatherland
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
Ananya Sengupta Authentic Social Profiles
instagram.com/ananyasengupta_official/
Twitter: But to be up to date
Fb: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing Info of Ananya Sengupta
- She has greater than 118k fans (as of Aug 2021) on Instagram.
- Ananya featured in best manufacturers like Coca-cola, John’s Gold, ITC lodges, Intex, Dove Cleaning soap, Domino’s, Amul, Panasonic, Sepia, Fiat, Amazon, Jabong.
- She loves touring and exploring other puts all over the world.
Ananya Sengupta Motion pictures and Internet Sequence
Motion pictures
Internet Sequence
Ananya Sengupta Pictures
Take a look at the most recent footage of actress and type Ananya Sengupta,
