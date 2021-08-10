Ananya Sengupta Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Ananya Sengupta is an Indian actress and model from Mumbai. She was once in large part noticed inside the Hindi film and television industry. She is well known for The Ultimate Go out movie from the process Dhawnil Mehta. She seemed in a large number of temporary films like Daaku Daddy 2, 7 Hours to Cross, Khuda Meherbaan, and additional. Ananya Sengupta made a exceptional part in Zee5 Unique Display ‘Poison’. She was once moreover featured inside the most recent internet collection The Satan Within that streams on Ullu.

Ananya Sengupta Biography

Identify Ananya Sengupta
Actual Identify Ananya Sengupta
Nickname Ananya
Career Actress, Fashion
Date of Beginning October 1993
Age 27 (as of 2021)
Zodiac sign But to be up to the moment
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to the moment
Mom: But to be up to the moment
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to the moment
Husband But to be up to the moment
Youngsters But to be up to the moment
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to the moment
School But to be up to the moment
Spare time activities Dancing, Paying attention to tune, Touring
Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra
Native land Mumbai, Maharashtra
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian

Ananya Sengupta Professional Social Profiles

instagram.com/ananyasengupta_official/

Twitter: But to be up to the moment

Fb: But to be up to the moment

Attention-grabbing Info of Ananya Sengupta

  • She has more than 118k fans (as of Aug 2021) on Instagram.
  • Ananya featured in top producers like Coca-cola, John’s Gold, ITC accommodations, Intex, Dove Cleaning soap, Domino’s, Amul, Panasonic, Sepia, Fiat, Amazon, Jabong.
  • She loves traveling and exploring utterly other places around the world.

Ananya Sengupta Motion pictures and Internet Sequence

Motion pictures
Internet Sequence
  • Love Disaster
  • Enigma – The Fallen Angel
  • The Satan Within

Ananya Sengupta Pictures

Take a look at the newest photos of actress and model Ananya Sengupta,

