The put up Ananya Sengupta Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Internet Sequence, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Ananya Sengupta is an Indian actress and model from Mumbai. She was once in large part noticed inside the Hindi film and television industry. She is well known for The Ultimate Go out movie from the process Dhawnil Mehta. She seemed in a large number of temporary films like Daaku Daddy 2, 7 Hours to Cross, Khuda Meherbaan, and additional. Ananya Sengupta made a exceptional part in Zee5 Unique Display ‘Poison’. She was once moreover featured inside the most recent internet collection The Satan Within that streams on Ullu.
Ananya Sengupta Biography
|Identify
|Ananya Sengupta
|Actual Identify
|Ananya Sengupta
|Nickname
|Ananya
|Career
|Actress, Fashion
|Date of Beginning
|October 1993
|Age
|27 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up to the moment
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to the moment
Mom: But to be up to the moment
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to the moment
|Husband
|But to be up to the moment
|Youngsters
|But to be up to the moment
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to the moment
|School
|But to be up to the moment
|Spare time activities
|Dancing, Paying attention to tune, Touring
|Beginning Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Native land
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
Ananya Sengupta Professional Social Profiles
instagram.com/ananyasengupta_official/
Twitter: But to be up to the moment
Fb: But to be up to the moment
Attention-grabbing Info of Ananya Sengupta
- She has more than 118k fans (as of Aug 2021) on Instagram.
- Ananya featured in top producers like Coca-cola, John’s Gold, ITC accommodations, Intex, Dove Cleaning soap, Domino’s, Amul, Panasonic, Sepia, Fiat, Amazon, Jabong.
- She loves traveling and exploring utterly other places around the world.
Ananya Sengupta Motion pictures and Internet Sequence
Motion pictures
Internet Sequence
- Love Disaster
- Enigma – The Fallen Angel
- The Satan Within
Ananya Sengupta Pictures
Take a look at the newest photos of actress and model Ananya Sengupta,
Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.
The put up Ananya Sengupta Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Internet Sequence, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Obtain Server
Watch On-line Complete HD