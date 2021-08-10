The put up Ananya Sengupta Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Internet Sequence, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.

Ananya Sengupta is an Indian actress and model from Mumbai. She was once in large part noticed inside the Hindi film and television industry. She is well known for The Ultimate Go out movie from the process Dhawnil Mehta. She seemed in a large number of temporary films like Daaku Daddy 2, 7 Hours to Cross, Khuda Meherbaan, and additional. Ananya Sengupta made a exceptional part in Zee5 Unique Display ‘Poison’. She was once moreover featured inside the most recent internet collection The Satan Within that streams on Ullu.

Ananya Sengupta Biography

Identify Ananya Sengupta Actual Identify Ananya Sengupta Nickname Ananya Career Actress, Fashion Date of Beginning October 1993 Age 27 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign But to be up to the moment Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to the moment

Mom: But to be up to the moment Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to the moment Husband But to be up to the moment Youngsters But to be up to the moment Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Graduate Faculty But to be up to the moment School But to be up to the moment Spare time activities Dancing, Paying attention to tune, Touring Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra Native land Mumbai, Maharashtra Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian

Ananya Sengupta Professional Social Profiles

instagram.com/ananyasengupta_official/

Twitter: But to be up to the moment

Fb: But to be up to the moment

Attention-grabbing Info of Ananya Sengupta

She has more than 118k fans (as of Aug 2021) on Instagram.

Ananya featured in top producers like Coca-cola, John’s Gold, ITC accommodations, Intex, Dove Cleaning soap, Domino’s, Amul, Panasonic, Sepia, Fiat, Amazon, Jabong.

She loves traveling and exploring utterly other places around the world.

Ananya Sengupta Motion pictures and Internet Sequence

Motion pictures

Internet Sequence

Love Disaster

Enigma – The Fallen Angel

The Satan Within

Ananya Sengupta Pictures

Take a look at the newest photos of actress and model Ananya Sengupta,

