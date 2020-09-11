Anarchy has reached a peak in Bengal, Mamata’s rule is no guarantee for women’s safety: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata: Alleging the deterioration of the law and order situation in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday claimed that women are not safe despite having a woman chief minister in the state. Vijayvargiya, the in-charge of West Bengal claimed that there is a kind of law in the entire country except this state and here Mamta Banerjee’s law runs. Also Read – JP Nadda’s scathing attack on Mamta Banerjee, said – West Bengal government is ‘anti-humanism’, overthrow in next election

Pointing to the incident of gang-rape of two women in Jalpaiguri district recently, he said, "There is a woman Chief Minister in Bengal, but women are not safe in the state."

One of these women later allegedly committed suicide. He also said that women workers of BJP are being attacked at various places in the state. The BJP leader said, "Those who have done such acts are getting the protection of the state government. They will be delivered in their place.

He said that all those who broke the law after the 2021 assembly elections and their associates will be taken behind bars. ”He expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in the state after the elections next year.

Before the state BJP president, BJP national president JP Nadda also attacked the Mamata government fiercely on Thursday. He had said that the Mamata government will have to answer everything in the coming elections and the BJP will raise every issue in the elections.

