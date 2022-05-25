Ancelotti’s unique response that caused laughter in the Champions League preview: “If I have a fat player…”

Carlo Ancelotti made everyone laugh at a press conference



Carlo Ancelotti considered this Tuesday that playing the final of Champions League against him Liverpool it is a success for a club that will seek to achieve its fifth ‘Big-eared‘ in eight years. The Italian coach was relaxed in the run-up to the match that will be played on Saturday in Paris between the two best clubs in Europe.

“There are many teams that have a very clear goal of winning the Champions League, in this sense, playing in a final is already a success with all this competition around,” he explained. “The fact of playing in the fifth final in the last eight years is a great success and hopefully it can be won.”

Asked about what his proposal will be before the table of Jürgen Klopp, Ancelotti He explained that many times the technicians are tied to the squad they have and that is why they cannot always capture the style that is required of them. In this sense, he applauded his German colleagues: “These coaches have taken football to something new. I think that speaking of Klopp and Tuchel, The German school has brought more intensity to the games, more pressure, more advanced teams, a very advanced defensive organization. It’s something new. I don’t think I’m from an old generation. I think I’m looking at the changes that football has made and is making and will make.”

It was then that he improvised a singular response that caused laughter among the journalists present: “For me, the most important thing is the characteristics of the footballers you have. You can play what you have in your head taking into account what you have in front of you. I can’t pressure up front with a player who is fat. To press I need a thin, fine, strong player. If he is fat I put him in the area to finish off. It is a clear example. Perfect before a final”.

Carlo Ancelotti seeks his fourth Champions League as coach (Reuters)

The Italian who could become the first coach to win four dried apricots (he already has one with Real Madrid and two with Milan), he remarked that on this occasion they have less pressure than in 2014 when the club had not conquered Europe for eight years and the trophy had become an obsession: “Now Madridismo is motivated, but with less obsession and this can give us an advantage”.

Asked about the statements of the forward of the Liverpool Mohamed Salah trusting that this final can be revenge for the loss in 2018 against the Real Madrid, Ancelotti He recalled that the feeling can be mutual: “We respect him as a player because he is a danger. It can be revenge for them for 2018, but it can also be revenge for the 1981 final in Paris.” Italian, in reference to the victory of the Reds at that time over the Spanish cast.

Although the bookmakers give Liverpool as a candidate, the merengue coach is calm and considers that it will be a very close final: “It could be that Liverpool is more favourite. Knowing the rival team, it will be a very, very close final”.

