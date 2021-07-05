Anchal Sahu (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Anchal Sahu (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Anchal Sahu is an Indian tv actress and fashion. She is understood taking part in lead position of Bondita Das in Colours TV display Barrister Babu. She has additionally labored as Vashma in Sony TV’s display Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Sahu additionally featured in numerous T.V. ads. She has been energetic in performing business since 2007.
Biography
Anchal Sahu used to be born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is more youthful daughter of Dwarikadish and Kavita Sahu. She has an elder sister Anjali Sahu, who’s a health care provider through career. Sahu began her adventure as a kid fashion and featured in numerous tv commercial and print shoots. She used to be noticed in a cameo look in numerous tv presentations. Sahu rose to repute with Sony tv presentations Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, the place she performed one of the crucial lead persona reverse to Shagun Pandey.
Bio
Training Main points and Extra
|College
|Now not Recognized
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|Tutorial Qualification
|Pursuing Research
|Debut
|Tv : Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye (2021)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 5″ Ft
|Weight
|52 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Writing and Looking at Motion pictures
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Price
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
|Fb
|Now not To be had
|Now not To be had
|Anchal Sahu
|Wikipedia
|Now not To be had
Some Information About Anchal Sahu
- Anchal Sahu used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- She began her adventure into tv from age of five years.
- Sahu used to be additionally just right in teachers and scored 93.40 percentile in board exam.
- She is legendary for enjoying Vashma in TV display Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.
- Sahu is a puppy lover. She has a lovebird, whom she calls Sonu-Monu.
- She featured in virtual commercial of Ferrero Rocher and Bikhaji Gol Matol Rasgulla.
If in case you have extra information about Anchal Sahu. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.