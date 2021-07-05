Anchal Sahu (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Anchal Sahu (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Anchal Sahu is an Indian tv actress and fashion. She is understood taking part in lead position of Bondita Das in Colours TV display Barrister Babu. She has additionally labored as Vashma in Sony TV’s display Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Sahu additionally featured in numerous T.V. ads. She has been energetic in performing business since 2007.

Biography

Anchal Sahu used to be born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is more youthful daughter of Dwarikadish and Kavita Sahu. She has an elder sister Anjali Sahu, who’s a health care provider through career. Sahu began her adventure as a kid fashion and featured in numerous tv commercial and print shoots. She used to be noticed in a cameo look in numerous tv presentations. Sahu rose to repute with Sony tv presentations Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, the place she performed one of the crucial lead persona reverse to Shagun Pandey.

Bio

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized Faculty Now not Recognized Tutorial Qualification Pursuing Research Debut Tv : Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye (2021)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 52 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Writing and Looking at Motion pictures

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb Now not To be had Twitter Now not To be had Instagram Anchal Sahu Wikipedia Now not To be had

Some Information About Anchal Sahu

Anchal Sahu used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She began her adventure into tv from age of five years.

Sahu used to be additionally just right in teachers and scored 93.40 percentile in board exam.

She is legendary for enjoying Vashma in TV display Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Sahu is a puppy lover. She has a lovebird, whom she calls Sonu-Monu.

She featured in virtual commercial of Ferrero Rocher and Bikhaji Gol Matol Rasgulla.

