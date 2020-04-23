Ancient Enemy assessment: Somehow ‘fancy solitaire’ is one of my favorite games of 2020

Solitaire. Thought of one of my favorite video games of 2020 so far is solitaire. Proper right here’s a card—now stack another on top of it. That’s it. Mindless, or maybe merely mindless enough. Fwit, fwit, fwit, the sound of the enjoying playing cards stacking on top of one one other as I’m going on a run, my combo meter mountaineering higher and higher. After which in consequence of that is fancy solitaire I unleash the mixture as a bolt of lightning into the face of a peculiar skeleton-witch.

Then it’s onto the next diploma, and onto the next run, and oh god I will’t forestall participating in Historic Enemy. Is that this the next manifestation of my Globesweeper and Pictopix behavior? It undoubtedly feels which means.

To be taught this text in full, please click on on proper right here