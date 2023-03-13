And Just Like That Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More

And Just Like That Season 2 is a comedy-drama TV show from the United States. The HBO Max show Just Like That is made by Michael Patrick King. It is a revival and a follow-up to Darren Star’s HBO show Sex and the City, which was based on a newspaper column by Candace Bushnell and a 1996 book anthology with the same name.

The first episode of the HBO Max show came out 17 years after the last episode of Sex and the City. Sex and the City ran from 1998 to 2004. Sex and the City is now one of the most well-known TV shows of all time. And Just Like That is trying to make a name for itself in TV history. On December 9, 2021, the first season started. And fans of Just Like That are very excited for season 2 and would like to understand more about what’s going to happen in the next season. We know you’re excited, so here’s everything you need to know about season 2 of “And Just Like That.”

And Just Like That Season 2 Renewal Status

Yes! On March 21, 2022, HBO Max said that the popular spin-off would be back for a second season. Showrunner Michael Patrick King told excited fans in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “I am thrilled and thrilled to tell more storylines about these vibrant, bold characters, who are played by these strong, amazing actors. “The truth is that we’re all happy. And just like that, our sexual life is back.’

The first season, which had 10 episodes, ended in February 2022. Before the confirmation, there were rumors from actors and producers that fans might get a second season with 10 episodes. A source told Page Six, “The creative talks haven’t occurred yet, but everybody is feeling good about the show.” Casey Bloys, the head of content for HBO and HBO Max, told Vulture in 2021 that a second season was “certainly something we’ll talk about.” But we haven’t made any plans or decisions yet.

And Just Like That Season 2 Plot

Like season one, the key plot points of season two of “And Just Like That” won’t be revealed until the show comes out, but that hasn’t stopped fans from making guesses about what could happen. In the last episode of the first season, Carrie hosts her new advice podcast, Sex and the City, all by herself. This is because Che Diaz’s show, X, Y, and Me, has ended.

Will Carrie keep giving advice, and will Franklyn keep making the show? Will the two of them truly get together? Or will she set her sights on hurting Aidan’s feelings again? And what about Che and Miranda? Miranda quit her very competitive summer internship to go to Los Angeles with Che, who is filming a pilot.

And Just Like That Season 2 Cast

And Just Like That couldn’t go on without the three women who play the main roles. These actors and actresses have been affirmed to be back.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Karen Pittman as Dr Nya Wallace

Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Ivan Hernandez as Franklyn

Katerina Tannenbaum as Lisette

William Abadie as Zed

Tony Danza as Che’s father

And Just Like That Season 1 Recap

In “Sex and the City,” the friendships between the women change from when they were in their 30s to when they were in their 50s. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are back as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively. On the other hand, Kim Cattrall chose not to play Samantha again, so Samantha moved to London. Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler are all back to play the roles they had in the first series. Willie Garson died on September 21, 2021, so his last TV role was Stanford Blatch.

And Just Like That season 2 Release Date

Just Like That will be back for a second season in the summer of 2023. The exact release date hasn’t been set yet, but the showrunner, King, said that filming for season 2 began in October 2022, and the goal is to have it available on HBO Max in the summer. (via Variety).

The head of original content at HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey, said in a statement about the renewal, “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation that these characters and their stories, set in a universe we already know and love so much, have generated. “We are proud of the work that Michael Patrick King and our great writers, producers, cast, and crew did to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to find out what season 2 has in store!”

Where can I watch And Just Like That season 2?

And Just Like That Season 2’s first season is already on HBO Max, so the second season will also be on that platform. And Just Like That Second season fans are very enthusiastic to see the new season and want to know more about it. The second season of And Just Like That hasn’t been set in stone yet. If it gets made, you’ll probably be able to watch it on HBO Max, just like the first season.

Is there a trailer for And Just Like That season 2?

The show hasn’t put out an official trailer for season 2 of And Just Like That yet. But the official social media pages for the show have been posting footage from behind the scenes.