And now, Chile?

While waiting for the result of the constitutional referendum, I have on my monitor an unpublished interview with Edgardo Boeninger. Made in 2009 by María de los Ángeles Fernández Ramil and José Daniel Sousa Oliva, it was published this week in Points of reference of the Center for Public Studies. Part of an illustrious Christian Democrat generation, Boeninger was the true architect of the 1988-90 transition, as well as its source of inspiration.

Pronounced sometime in the eighties, he is credited with the phrase: “With the Pinochet Constitution, we will defeat Pinochet”. And legend has it that with that simple proposal he went through the entire political spectrum, convincing leaders, fearful of fraud, that they had to participate in the October 1988 plebiscite. Along the way, he managed to get the leaders of socialism and the DC to return to dialogue, after years of mutual hostility.

The rest is known history, the Agreement of Parties for the NO of 1988—I emphasize parties—it became the four consecutive governments of the Concertación, a center-left coalition that produced two decades of prosperity with freedom and democracy.

It is moving to read the interview. That exquisite logic, democracy as a result of agreement, negotiation and halfway meeting, re-appears in the Boeninger of 2009 when analyzing the problems that were already taking shape then: the autonomy of politicians in relation to their constituents, incomplete political reforms, the need to deepen the modernization of institutions. Almost foreboding then, he manifests himself against referendums and plebiscites to settle options, considering them a manipulation of the relationship between the president and the people.

Moreover, he expresses his defense of what he calls the “2005 Constitution” (that is, the reforms promoted by Ricardo Lagos). He considered that those reforms had significantly weakened the authoritarian enclaves; and that the liberal economic orientation was in tune with the advanced democracies. Boeninger raises the need to maintain a certain constitutional continuity, since going in the opposite direction could lead the country to take the path of populist regimes.

Premonitory and opportune today, when the results of the constitutional plebiscite begin to arrive. The NO wins 62-38%, more than 20 points. The polls placed that result between 10 and 20. Does this result mean that Chileans chose the Pinochet Constitution?

That is the political and communicational absurdity that the Boric government generated by proposing a rejection of “the Pinochet Constitution”, when the current Constitution is that of Lagos, a former socialist president. And even more absurd, “rejecting the Pinochet Constitution” was the speech of the legitimizers from abroad summoned, Bernie Sanders, Angela Davis, Irene Montero and Susan Sarandon, among others.

Is that Seeking legitimacy abroad is trivializing the process, mocking the solemnity involved in drafting a constitution. Sanders once confused Bolivia with Ecuador, did he read the very extensive constitutional text that he supports?

In this case, the mockery occurs by importing spokespersons for the “woke” from the northern hemisphere, an agenda that does not have much electoral traction in its places of origin—as seen in Madrid, New Jersey, and Virginia—and much less so in Chile, where the problems of the electorate are very specific. There it is about security in the face of the increase in crime, employment and income in the face of the prolonged slowdown in the economy and fighting drug trafficking that has captured poor neighborhoods.

The Chilean electorate is not attracted to a “Plurinational State” either, a terrible idea that only serves to resent the consistency of the social fabric. In Araucanía, the NO gains 74-26%, regarding plurinationality.

Well, it is a redundancy, every State in the world is multinational, that is, it is heterogeneous in an ethnic, social, cultural, religious and linguistic sense. However, this redundancy projected on the very legal definition of a State fragments it, weakens it, erodes the rites and symbols with which a nation is forged, even if diverse, and a State, hopefully democratic, is built.

Precisely the State is the possessor of the homogenizing instruments, the flag, the anthem, the museums, the patriotic symbols and of course the Constitution. All this exists to dilute differences, make us equal; that is, citizens. Homogenization exists so that there is social integration, so that the social fabric does not unravel.

There are other mechanisms to regulate and regulate ethnic and cultural diversity. Spain, Holland, Belgium and Switzerland, among many countries, are also multinational democracies in divided societies. For this reason, they use mechanisms to share power without eroding the social fabric: federalism, autonomous regimes, ethnic consociationalism and collegiate government, among others, which do not attempt to legally fractionalize citizenship.

It is that without a cohesive social fabric there is no demos that it can become a political actor; ergo, there is no democracy. That is the reactionary paradox of this rhetorical progressivism today. The text advances in the expansion of rights and participation mechanisms, but without addressing the primary objective of any constitutional arrangement: to control power and limit it; that is, to protect the citizen from the abuse of power.

A constitution is not a government program. It does not exist to tell political power what to do, but rather to point out what it cannot do. It is a legal text; that is, it has the force of law.

Chile today is immersed in a harmful refoundational voluntarism, history begins with this government. This is tempting in the intoxication of power, in the dizziness of pseudo-ideological slogans. This is more attractive than introducing gradual, prudent and negotiated changes across the political spectrum.

Replace Pinochet’s constitution? In reality, the one in Lagos would be replaced. Pinochet is history, leave him in the cloisters. It’s toxic when those debates from the past permeate today’s politics. If even the Concertación of 88 and his two decades in government are part of history in today’s Chile governed by “little goats.” Well, how can Pinochet, who is from ’73, not be?

Stop talking about Pinochet, then. It’s just a story, it suggests that they have no policy for today or the ability to captivate the imagination of society, that is, they lack projects for the future.

“And now, Chili?”since giving the constitutional text to the experts, as well as monetary policy and the regulation of natural monopolies are for the experts, while the parties are summoned to agree. Knowledge, experience and politics. Less epic and utopia in small doses. Governing is insipid when it comes to formulating agreements, taking concrete courses of action and addressing the real problems of society: income, security, education and health.

On the same night of the plebiscite, Boric spoke of the continuity of the process. This is good news, the word is precisely “continuity”. Thus spoke Boeninger, so imitate him. And that this also serves to put an end to the new (and absurd) Latin American constitutionalism.

