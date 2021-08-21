And The Winners Of The Loan Introducer Awards 2020 Are…

A celebrity-studded on-line tournament the day before today afternoon published the winners of this 12 months’s MI Awards.
The development used to be hosted by means of Loan Introducer’s Robyn Corridor from the Royal Suite at London’s iconic St Pancras Renaissance lodge, together with co-hosts Alan Cleary of Exact Mortgages and OneSavings Financial institution and Peter Brodnicki at MAB.
The development used to be narrated by means of comic Mark Dolan and 90s indie rock band Toploader sang their iconic ‘Dancing within the Moonlight’ monitor to kick off the awards.
And the winners of the 2021 SFI Awards are…
The awards attracted greater than 30,000 votes and 144 finalists.
Did you omit it? You’ll be able to observe the rite under.
The winners of the awards had been as follows:
Non-public Financial institution of the 12 months – backed by means of Phoebus Instrument
Winner: Coutts
Loan Lender of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Sesame Bankhall Team
Winner: HSBC UK for Intermediaries
Bridging Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of Movin’ Felony
Winner: Exact Mortgages
Purchase-to-Let Lender of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Teeside Cash
Winner: Landbay
Later Existence Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of Loan Recommendation Bureau (MAB)
Winner: Felony & Common
Secured Mortgage Supplier of the 12 months – backed by means of Brightstar Monetary
Winner: United Agree with Financial institution
Specialist Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of The Cash Team
Winner: Exact Mortgages
Pricey Newcomer (Borrower) – backed by means of The Exeter
Winner: lendCo
Coverage Supplier of the 12 months – backed by means of PRIMIS
Winner: Felony & Common
Conveyancing/Felony Industry of the 12 months – backed by means of Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Winner: Movin’ Felony
Survey/Valuation Corporate of the 12 months – backed by means of lendCo
Winner: Gateway Surveyors
GI Supplier of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Charles Derby Loan Bureau
Winner: Felony & Common
Innovator of the 12 months – backed by means of MAB
Winner: Twenty7Tec
Advertising Marketing campaign of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of WPB
Winner: Barclays
Loan Release of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Exact Mortgages
Winner: Dynamo
Loan Distributor of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of West Yorkshire Cash
Winner: Brightstar Monetary
Loan Membership of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Zephyr House Loans
Winner: Felony & Common Loan Membership
Loan Community of the 12 months – backed by means of Uinsure
Winner: PRIMIS Loan Community
Dealer of the 12 months (not up to 40 advisors) – backed by means of ULS Generation
Winner: VIBE Finance
Dealer of the 12 months (over 40 advisors) – backed by means of Barclays
Winner: Loan consultancy
Bridging Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of MT Finance
Winner: Brightstar Monetary
Purchase-to-Let Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of the Homeloans Basis
Winner: Dynamo
Later Existence Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of Air Team
Winner: Key
Secured Mortgage Dealer of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Lightfoot Solicitors
Winner: Brightstar Monetary
Perfect London Dealer – Subsidized by means of Proportunity
Winner: SPF Non-public Purchasers
Perfect Newcomer (Dealer) – Subsidized by means of The Loan Lender
Winner: VIBE Finance
Coverage Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of PMS
Winner: Loan consultancy
Perfect Actual Property Agent (Particular person Award) – Subsidized by means of Landbay
Winner: Kate McTernan – Linear Monetary Answers
Lifetime Fulfillment Award – backed by means of more2life
Winner: David Copland
Ryan Fowler, writer of Loan lender, stated: “Congratulations to this 12 months’s winners and nominees.
“It used to be incredible to have a good time the most efficient of the loan trade, even supposing we couldn’t all be in combination.
“A large thanks additionally to the Loan lender group for placing in combination those on-line awards, it used to be an enormous good fortune.
“We look ahead to seeing you all in individual to have a good time subsequent 12 months.”