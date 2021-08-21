And The Winners Of The Loan Introducer Awards 2020 Are…

Kim Diaz
And the winners of the Mortgage Introducer Awards 2020 are...

A celebrity-studded on-line tournament the day before today afternoon published the winners of this 12 months’s MI Awards.
The development used to be hosted by means of Loan Introducer’s Robyn Corridor from the Royal Suite at London’s iconic St Pancras Renaissance lodge, together with co-hosts Alan Cleary of Exact Mortgages and OneSavings Financial institution and Peter Brodnicki at MAB.

The development used to be narrated by means of comic Mark Dolan and 90s indie rock band Toploader sang their iconic ‘Dancing within the Moonlight’ monitor to kick off the awards.

The awards attracted greater than 30,000 votes and 144 finalists.

Did you omit it? You’ll be able to observe the rite under.

The winners of the awards had been as follows:

Non-public Financial institution of the 12 months – backed by means of Phoebus Instrument
Winner: Coutts

Loan Lender of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Sesame Bankhall Team
Winner: HSBC UK for Intermediaries

Bridging Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of Movin’ Felony
Winner: Exact Mortgages

Purchase-to-Let Lender of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Teeside Cash
Winner: Landbay

Later Existence Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of Loan Recommendation Bureau (MAB)
Winner: Felony & Common

Secured Mortgage Supplier of the 12 months – backed by means of Brightstar Monetary
Winner: United Agree with Financial institution

Specialist Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of The Cash Team
Winner: Exact Mortgages

Pricey Newcomer (Borrower) – backed by means of The Exeter
Winner: lendCo

Coverage Supplier of the 12 months – backed by means of PRIMIS
Winner: Felony & Common

Conveyancing/Felony Industry of the 12 months – backed by means of Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Winner: Movin’ Felony

Survey/Valuation Corporate of the 12 months – backed by means of lendCo
Winner: Gateway Surveyors

GI Supplier of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Charles Derby Loan Bureau
Winner: Felony & Common

Innovator of the 12 months – backed by means of MAB
Winner: Twenty7Tec

Advertising Marketing campaign of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of WPB
Winner: Barclays

Loan Release of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Exact Mortgages
Winner: Dynamo

Loan Distributor of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of West Yorkshire Cash
Winner: Brightstar Monetary

Loan Membership of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Zephyr House Loans
Winner: Felony & Common Loan Membership

Loan Community of the 12 months – backed by means of Uinsure
Winner: PRIMIS Loan Community

Dealer of the 12 months (not up to 40 advisors) – backed by means of ULS Generation
Winner: VIBE Finance

Dealer of the 12 months (over 40 advisors) – backed by means of Barclays
Winner: Loan consultancy

Bridging Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of MT Finance
Winner: Brightstar Monetary

Purchase-to-Let Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of the Homeloans Basis
Winner: Dynamo

Later Existence Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of Air Team
Winner: Key

Secured Mortgage Dealer of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Lightfoot Solicitors
Winner: Brightstar Monetary

Perfect London Dealer – Subsidized by means of Proportunity
Winner: SPF Non-public Purchasers

Perfect Newcomer (Dealer) – Subsidized by means of The Loan Lender
Winner: VIBE Finance

Coverage Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of PMS
Winner: Loan consultancy

Perfect Actual Property Agent (Particular person Award) – Subsidized by means of Landbay
Winner: Kate McTernan – Linear Monetary Answers

Lifetime Fulfillment Award – backed by means of more2life
Winner: David Copland

Ryan Fowler, writer of Loan lender, stated: “Congratulations to this 12 months’s winners and nominees.

“It used to be incredible to have a good time the most efficient of the loan trade, even supposing we couldn’t all be in combination.

“A large thanks additionally to the Loan lender group for placing in combination those on-line awards, it used to be an enormous good fortune.

“We look ahead to seeing you all in individual to have a good time subsequent 12 months.”

