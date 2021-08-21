And The Winners Of The Loan Introducer Awards 2020 Are…

A celebrity-studded on-line tournament the day before today afternoon published the winners of this 12 months’s MI Awards.



The development used to be hosted by means of Loan Introducer’s Robyn Corridor from the Royal Suite at London’s iconic St Pancras Renaissance lodge, together with co-hosts Alan Cleary of Exact Mortgages and OneSavings Financial institution and Peter Brodnicki at MAB.

The development used to be narrated by means of comic Mark Dolan and 90s indie rock band Toploader sang their iconic ‘Dancing within the Moonlight’ monitor to kick off the awards.

And the winners of the 2021 SFI Awards are…

The awards attracted greater than 30,000 votes and 144 finalists.

Did you omit it? You’ll be able to observe the rite under.

The winners of the awards had been as follows:

Non-public Financial institution of the 12 months – backed by means of Phoebus Instrument

Winner: Coutts

Loan Lender of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Sesame Bankhall Team

Winner: HSBC UK for Intermediaries

Bridging Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of Movin’ Felony

Winner: Exact Mortgages

Purchase-to-Let Lender of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Teeside Cash

Winner: Landbay

Later Existence Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of Loan Recommendation Bureau (MAB)

Winner: Felony & Common

Secured Mortgage Supplier of the 12 months – backed by means of Brightstar Monetary

Winner: United Agree with Financial institution

Specialist Lender of the 12 months – backed by means of The Cash Team

Winner: Exact Mortgages

Pricey Newcomer (Borrower) – backed by means of The Exeter

Winner: lendCo

Coverage Supplier of the 12 months – backed by means of PRIMIS

Winner: Felony & Common

Conveyancing/Felony Industry of the 12 months – backed by means of Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Winner: Movin’ Felony

Survey/Valuation Corporate of the 12 months – backed by means of lendCo

Winner: Gateway Surveyors

GI Supplier of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Charles Derby Loan Bureau

Winner: Felony & Common

Innovator of the 12 months – backed by means of MAB

Winner: Twenty7Tec

Advertising Marketing campaign of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of WPB

Winner: Barclays

Loan Release of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Exact Mortgages

Winner: Dynamo

Loan Distributor of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of West Yorkshire Cash

Winner: Brightstar Monetary

Loan Membership of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Zephyr House Loans

Winner: Felony & Common Loan Membership

Loan Community of the 12 months – backed by means of Uinsure

Winner: PRIMIS Loan Community

Dealer of the 12 months (not up to 40 advisors) – backed by means of ULS Generation

Winner: VIBE Finance

Dealer of the 12 months (over 40 advisors) – backed by means of Barclays

Winner: Loan consultancy

Bridging Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of MT Finance

Winner: Brightstar Monetary

Purchase-to-Let Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of the Homeloans Basis

Winner: Dynamo

Later Existence Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of Air Team

Winner: Key

Secured Mortgage Dealer of the 12 months – Subsidized by means of Lightfoot Solicitors

Winner: Brightstar Monetary

Perfect London Dealer – Subsidized by means of Proportunity

Winner: SPF Non-public Purchasers

Perfect Newcomer (Dealer) – Subsidized by means of The Loan Lender

Winner: VIBE Finance

Coverage Dealer of the 12 months – backed by means of PMS

Winner: Loan consultancy

Perfect Actual Property Agent (Particular person Award) – Subsidized by means of Landbay

Winner: Kate McTernan – Linear Monetary Answers

Lifetime Fulfillment Award – backed by means of more2life

Winner: David Copland

Ryan Fowler, writer of Loan lender, stated: “Congratulations to this 12 months’s winners and nominees.

“It used to be incredible to have a good time the most efficient of the loan trade, even supposing we couldn’t all be in combination.

“A large thanks additionally to the Loan lender group for placing in combination those on-line awards, it used to be an enormous good fortune.

“We look ahead to seeing you all in individual to have a good time subsequent 12 months.”