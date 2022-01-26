Andhra Police arrested 3 youths for seeking to hoist the tricolor at Jinnah Tower, Video of the incident Viral

Republic Day 2022: Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a gaggle (3 other folks) of activists who attempted to hoist the tricolor at Jinnah Tower within the state’s Guntur district. In step with media studies, when Hindu Vahini employees attempted to hoist the tricolor at Jinnah Tower at the instance of 73rd Republic Day, the policemen stationed at the spot protested and took them into custody. Sharing the video of the incident on social media, BJP leaders focused the federal government led through Leader Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for combating Indians from website hosting the tricolour.Additionally Learn – Amai Mahalinga Naik: From Salary to Padma Shri, learn this particular person’s tale of inspirational battle

Mr @ysjagan, complete Country needs to Know from you whether or not Jinna Circle in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh is a part of Republic of India or no longer? #RepublicDay percent.twitter.com/Ibx7Lz5CNz — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 26, 2022

Additionally Learn – The identify of the one that was once a laborer within the checklist of Padma Shri Award, other folks used to name nowadays’s ‘Tunnelman’ loopy

Allow us to let you know that for a while the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) and different Hindu organizations had been hard to modify the identify of Jinnah Tower, the pre-independence monument of the rustic in Guntur. They’d threatened that they’d demolish the construction if the Jagan Mohan Reddy executive of the state didn’t pay heed to their calls for. In this, Guntur municipal government laid siege to Jinnah Tower and police have been deployed there to stop any untoward incident that would create communal rigidity. Additionally Learn – Giant present of Republic Day 2022 – Workers of this state will now paintings for most effective 5 days, just right information for farmers and employees too

Andhra Pradesh | Hindu Vahini activists attempted to unfurl the nationwide flag on Jinnah Tower in Guntur nowadays “Police have taken 15-20 activists into custody and shifted them to an area police station. They’re going to be launched later nowadays,” stated Guntur City SP Arif Hafeez percent.twitter.com/HCC98PtgGU – ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Hindu Vahini had given a decision for hoisting the tricolor at Jinnah Tower on Republic Day and demanded to modify the identify of this monument. A senior police officer stated, “Some youths belonging to the group attempted to transport against the tower to satisfy their intentions however we foiled it. We now have detained 3 other folks. He stated {that a} case can be registered in opposition to those youths for seeking to disturb the peace.