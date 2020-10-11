Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes 8-page letter to CJI, serious charges leveled against senior judge of Supreme Court

New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has written an 8-page letter to the Chief Justice of India. In which he, Supreme Court Judge N. Many serious allegations have been made on V. Ramanna. Jagan Mohan Reddy V. Ramanna has been accused of trying to topple the government in collaboration with former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. In his letter, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, Supreme Court Judge N. V. Ramanna. It is also said that the daughters are involved in the purchase and sale of land. Also read – SC will hear, the woman has filed a case against the official investigation of her father’s marriage

CM Reddy alleges that Judge Ramanna's daughters were not only involved in the purchase of land, but they have also influenced the hearing in the cases of former CM Chandrababu Naidu. CM Jaganmohan Reddy wrote this letter to Chief Justice of India from Hyderabad on 6 October. Which was released to the media on behalf of his principal adviser Ayaz Kallam.

In Andhra Pradesh, relations between TDP and YSRCP have deteriorated so much that the Chief Minister himself has to go to the judiciary. It is a very big thing that where people plead for justice and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy himself wants justice, he has severely accused a senior judge of the same judiciary of toppling the government.

In a letter to the CJI, he said that Justice Ramanna has close ties with opposition parties and they are influencing cases related to TDP corruption in the High Court. He said that due to his influence, cases of opposing parties have been kept with some special judges till now.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been accused by the senior judge that at the behest of TDP President Chandrababu Naidu, efforts are being made to destabilize and topple the state government.