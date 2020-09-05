Andhra Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escapes road accident

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s car crashed in Yadavadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday, but no injuries occurred to Naidu. , When the former Chief Minister was going from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada. Also Read – After hanging innocent daughter, father also committed suicide, the reason given in selfie video …

It is being told that the driver of a car involved in the convoy suddenly applied a brake to save the cow, which caused this accident. Due to sudden braking, the escort vehicle behind in the convoy collided strongly with Chandrababu’s vehicle, which damaged the exterior of his car. Also Read – Oil was stolen by putting a chip in the machine on the Petrol Pump, the police arrested Dhar …

An additional vehicle was arranged for National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, after which the convoy resumed its journey. The head of the Telugu Desam Party has been given ‘Z Plus’ protection in both Telugu states. Also Read – Disha Salian’s friend Steve Pinto died in a road accident, feeling lonely for a long time

(Input IANS)