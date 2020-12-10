Entertainment

Andhra Pradesh Latest News: Woman leader D Revathi slaps Toll Plaza employee’s cheek, see this video

December 10, 2020
2 Min Read

YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district after she was stopped when she allegedly refused to pay toll tax in Andhra Pradesh: This video is of a lady leader who has slapped a toll employee’s cheek. This video is from YSRCP leader D Revathi of Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh). Also Read – Viral Video: Women leaders create ruckus on demand of toll, slap Plaza worker, throw barricading

YSRCP leader D Revathi refused to pay toll tax toll tax on a toll plaza in Guntur district. The toll employees put a block on this. Gusai Netri D Revathi got down from the car and jogged down to remove the barricade. On this, the toll plaza employee tried to stop him, he slapped his cheek.

This video of the leader of the ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP) in the state has gone viral and has been covered in the media headlines.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.