Andhra Pradesh Latest News: Woman leader D Revathi slaps Toll Plaza employee’s cheek, see this video

YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district after she was stopped when she allegedly refused to pay toll tax in Andhra Pradesh: This video is of a lady leader who has slapped a toll employee’s cheek. This video is from YSRCP leader D Revathi of Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh). Also Read – Viral Video: Women leaders create ruckus on demand of toll, slap Plaza worker, throw barricading

#WATCH| YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district after she was stopped when she allegedly refused to pay toll tax #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/NaHAzO6VDm Also Read – One Nation, One Ration Card: Many states of the country implemented ‘One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme’, see complete list and avail its benefits – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020 Also Read – Andhra Pradesh News: Panic in Andhra Pradesh due to mysterious illness, 1 killed; About 300 sick- Learn its symptoms

YSRCP leader D Revathi refused to pay toll tax toll tax on a toll plaza in Guntur district. The toll employees put a block on this. Gusai Netri D Revathi got down from the car and jogged down to remove the barricade. On this, the toll plaza employee tried to stop him, he slapped his cheek.

This video of the leader of the ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP) in the state has gone viral and has been covered in the media headlines.