Andhra Pradesh News: Panic among mysterious people in Andhra Pradesh, 1 dead; About 300 sick- Learn its symptoms

Andhra Pradesh Mysterious Illness News: A mysterious disease spreading in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, lost 1 person and nearly 292 people fell ill. Medical and health officials in West Godavari district said that more than 140 patients have gone home from hospitals after treatment, while the condition of others is stable. It is not yet known what caused the disease. Please tell that people are fainted after a sudden dizzy spell. Also Read – Andhra Pradesh suffers from rain, 8 dead in 3 days

A 45-year-old man died in a government hospital in Vijayawada, who was admitted this morning after symptoms of dizziness and seizures. Most people got right within a few minutes, but at least 7 people were admitted to the government hospital for better treatment on Sunday. Also Read – Unique Incident: Cyclone Prevention caused catastrophe at night, people got scattered in the morning

Special teams of doctors have reached Eluru for the treatment of patients and are being searched from house to house. State Health Commissioner Katmaneni Bhaskar also reached Eluru to take stock of the situation. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Live: 37 thousand people evacuated in view of cyclonic storm prevention, 25 teams of NDRF and ships also deployed

Chief Minister met the victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Eluru Government Hospital on Monday and met patients who have fallen victim to a mysterious disease. Reddy met almost all the patients admitted to the hospital and their caregivers. He sat near her bed and questioned her about her health. He also asked them about the treatment being received. During this time, many patients told them about those symptoms.

(input language)