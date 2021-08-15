Andhra Pradesh Night time Curfew Extends: Night time curfew prolonged until August 21 in Andhra Pradesh, restrictions will proceed

Andhra Pradesh extends night time curfew The Andhra Pradesh govt on Sunday prolonged the night time curfew until August 21 as a part of its efforts to include the unfold of Kovid-19. Main Secretary Well being, Scientific and Circle of relatives Welfare Anil Kumar Singhal issued orders to increase the curfew duration from 10 pm to six am for another week. Prohibitory orders below Segment 144 of the Code of Prison Process will stay in power even all through non-curfew hours. He mentioned that the verdict was once taken conserving in thoughts the in-depth evaluation of the COVID-19 state of affairs and the choice of certain circumstances.Additionally Learn – When will everybody get the corona vaccine in Madhya Pradesh? Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a large commentary

No more than 150 individuals shall be allowed in marriages, purposes and spiritual purposes. The officer clarified that it's necessary to practice the right kind conduct of Kovid in all of the conferences. Any violation will draw in motion below Segment 51 to 60 of the Crisis Control Act, 2005, Segment 188 of the Indian Penal Code and different appropriate regulations. He directed the district creditors, commissioners and superintendents of police to strictly practice the orders.

In the meantime, 1,506 new Covid certain circumstances and 16 deaths had been reported within the state all through the closing 24 hours. A complete of 65,500 assessments had been carried out all through this era. After the newest circumstances, the overall circumstances have reached 19,93,697, whilst the loss of life toll has long gone as much as 13,647. Officers mentioned that 1,835 other people have recovered from the virus all through the closing 24 hours. To this point 19,62,185 other people had been cured. There are these days 17,865 energetic circumstances within the state. Well being officers have accomplished 2,56,61,449 assessments up to now.

(Enter IANS)