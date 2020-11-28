Andhra Pradesh suffers from rain, 8 dead in 3 days

Amravati: In Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh, eight people have died in rain-related incidents in the last three days. The state government said on Saturday that six people have died in Chittoor district and two in Kadapa district. Chief Minister Y. s. After an aerial survey of the affected districts, Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation in Tirupati and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He has also asked to provide assistance of Rs. 5-5 hundred to each person living in government relief camps in rain affected districts. Also Read – Unique Incident: Cyclone Prevention caused catastrophe at night, people got scattered in the morning

During the review, the district collectors told the Chief Minister that 17,163 in SPS Nellore district, 15,289 in Kadapa and 4,012 people in Chittoor district have taken shelter in relief camps. Kadapa Collector CH Harikharan informed that 12,741 people have been rescued from the floods in the district. Crops have affected 72,755 hectares in Kadapa, 33,269 hectares in SPS Nellore and 9,658 hectares in Chittoor district due to cyclone ‘Prevention’. A total of 5,900 hectares of horticulture has also been affected in the three districts. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates: Big relief, weakened off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

District collectors told the Chief Minister that in these districts hundreds of houses and roads of hundreds of kilometers have also been damaged. The Chief Minister directed the District Collectors and officials of Water Resources Department to immediately start the Pincha and Annamaya projects of Kadapa district, both of which have been damaged by the storm. He has asked the officials to complete the assessment of the damage done to the crops by December 15 and distribute the ex-gratia amount to the affected farmers by December 31. Also Read – CA November Exam 2020: ICAI conducted postpone of these states due to Cyclone Nivar, know the condition of other places

(input language)