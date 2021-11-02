Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka Bypoll Consequence 2021: Who will win the South Safari

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka Bypoll Consequence 2021 Are living Updates: Counting of votes is happening within the nation on Tuesday for the by-elections to 29 meeting seats in 13 states. Those come with 1-1 each and every from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and a couple of seats in Karnataka. Along side this, the votes solid for the by-elections of 3 Lok Sabha seats also are being counted. The result of the elections are being introduced at the web site of the Election Fee, effects.eci.gov.in.Additionally Learn – Haryana and Himachal Bypoll Consequence 2021 Are living Updates: BJP’s credibility at stake in each the forts

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of Leader Minister Ok. Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana labored arduous to win those by-elections. Was once. On the identical time, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) in Karnataka has additionally left no stone unturned to win the by-elections.

The result of those by-elections are being related to the meeting elections to be held in 5 states together with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab in early 2022. Because of this that political events have taken this by-election as a practice session for the meeting elections and everybody's eyes are on the result of the by-election.