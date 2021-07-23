Andie MacDowell’s Managers Did not Need Her To Pass Grey – However She Advised Them They are ‘flawed’: It is ‘robust’

Andie MacDowell’s managers didn’t suppose it used to be time for the 63-year-old actress to rock grey hair, alternatively, the “Groundhog” day superstar did it anyway.

“All through lockdown, I had numerous downtime and become obsessive about Jack Martin, who did Jane Fonda’s hair,” MacDowell shared in an interview Wednesday with Trend. “I shared the ones photos with numerous other folks going, ‘Whats up, I need to do that.’ I were given a role and in no time I needed to make up my thoughts about what I used to be going to do. My managers had in reality stated to me, ‘It’s now not time.’”

“I stated, ‘I believe you’re flawed, and I’m going to be extra robust if I include the place I’m at the moment. It’s time as a result of in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I received’t have the risk to be salt and pepper. I all the time sought after to be salt and pepper!’” she added.

MacDowell not too long ago gave the impression together with her lengthy grey hair at the pink carpet all the way through the 74th annual Cannes Movie Pageant.

MacDowell stated the grey feels “extra herbal” and makes her really feel “extra robust.”

“I come what may really feel like I glance more youthful as it appears to be like extra herbal. It’s now not like I’m looking to conceal one thing,” MacDowell advised Trend. “I believe that it’s an influence transfer, and that’s what I stored telling my managers. It’s precisely what I want to be doing proper right here.”

“To start with I used to be so wary. However then when I did it, it used to be simply so transparent to me that my instincts have been proper as a result of I’ve by no means felt extra robust. I believe extra truthful. I believe like I’m now not pretending.”

MacDowell in the past claimed she may colour her hair once more, however all the way through an look on “The Drew Barrymore Display” again in February, stated she plans on protecting the grey for now.