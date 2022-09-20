“Andor” follows the path of “Rogue One” and expands the “Star Wars” galaxy with its own rhythm

This is what a revolution looks like in the new “Star Wars” series starring Diego Luna. (DisneyPlus)

I must confess that when one sees Star Wars it expects a specific tone and rhythm that can vary in many things, but not be modified in a high percentage. In each case that this happened (Rogue One, The Last Jedi) the first reactions were cruel from a good group of fans of Star Wars. However, at a distance, they turned out, together with The Mandalorianthe best or most striking products, which can serve as an example for the future of the franchise. Andor take the post of Rogue One and bet on a broader series in chapters and more expansive in terms of stories and characters. Welcome to this cruder vision of the galaxy subjected by the Empire where a man decides to do something else with his own life.

The fiction is starring diego moonone of the figures Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Together with Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen and a great cast, the film tells how the plans for the Death Star were obtained, the great excuse for Star Wars: A New Hope. The 2016 film is today considered one of the last great products of the galaxy far, far away and Lucasfilm did not want to miss out on the good image of the film, as well as a good business: it cost 200 million dollars and raised 550, almost triple. And the secret to continue with this story is Tony Gilroyscreenwriter of Rogue One and who called the Mexican actor 4 years ago to tell him that an individual story of Cassian Andor was going to be made and if he wanted to participate. The answer was not immediate, but Luna’s enthusiasm was.

Jyn Erso and Captain Cassian Andor in “Star Wars: Rogue One.” (DisneyPlus)

diego moon He ended up confirming his participation and even became an executive producer of the series. Andorthe new fiction of Star Wars which arrives on September 21 Disney+ with the first three chapters out of 12, it’s a fresh product that feels new and breaks with the established dynamic of the Skywalker family stories. There are plenty of interesting elements to believe in it, including its creator and the tone that he permeated the series, closer to the espionage films of the 70s and 80s than to the films of the space franchise.

Tony Gilroy is the scriptwriter and showrunner of Andor. He is the director of Michael Clayton, Duplicity y The Bourne Legacy. But his name usually appears when talking about one of the best sagas of modern secret agents since he was the main screenwriter of the saga of Bourne which starred Matt Damon. This already gives us a good idea of ​​what we will see in the series. And yes, definitely Andor It is a fiction of secret agents, but it focuses on the beginning of this soldier, in a pessimistic reality that with that anger decides to do something about it. How and why Cassian joins the rebellion. And in that sense, first you have to establish the entire scheme of characters that surround him and will take him to the one who starred in the film. Also his and Gilroy’s past also gave him and built a good base, something key to understanding the protagonist’s obsessions.

Official poster for the launch of “Andor”, the latest in the galactic franchise. (DisneyPlus)

What must be said about the series and perhaps the main drawback for the general public is that they will not see an action-packed production in the first few chapters. In fact, Andor It is divided into two seasons of 12 episodes. The first will tell the year one of the protagonist as a secret agent and the second the following four years until reaching Rogue One. This explains, in part, that the initial 12 episodes will present a Cassian with everything to learn about the rebellion, which is also being built.

In this game of intrigue, assassins, espionage, there are more secrets and mechanisms to learn than to see how they develop, and that is where viewers will join Cassian Andor. The good news is that Gilroy is one of those who best know how to build those moments and with a good time for development, it can be a really different series and he makes it clear in the first four chapters. He does not despair because everything happens now, he solves it with patience and in the sum of details, in addition to a really new atmosphere for Lucasfilm.

Stellan Skarsgård guides Luna on her path to becoming the Cassian Andor we met in “Rogue One.” (DisneyPlus)

To this scenario we must add that, until now and in the first four chapters, Stellan Skarsgårdactor of Ronin (if there is a movie from the 90s that is about secret agents, this is it), he is like the teacher or godfather of Cassian Andor before being a secret agent and that ends up being the icing on the cake of the episodes that start the series . At that moment the series is definitely bought or abandoned. In my case, I bought and left wanting more.

And the third reason to get excited about Andor It is the commitment that you put diego moon to fiction. Not just for being a self-confessed fan of Star Warsbut also for agreeing to return six years later to a story whose ending is already known, but there is still much to tell and he believed, from the first minute, that his character had things to contribute.

Among the details that show the actor’s commitment, three stand out: the first is that he wanted to get involved as a producer of the series to be able to accompany the process, one that takes four years from the first call to its premiere. The second is that he included in the story of Cassian Andor moments from his own life, from his childhood, for the character’s past (and here it is better not to address anything so as not to end up compromising the surprise), to end up connecting and, above all, because he understood that there were points in common, bridging the gap. And the third fact is that Luna, together with Adriana Arjona (in the role of Bix Caleen), decided to dub their own voices into Spanish, pushing the premiere and thinking of the Latin American public that sees fictions dubbed.

Fiction has a more adult tone and distances itself from the style that has characterized movies. (DisneyPlus)

With all these items detailed and in play, Andor it seems more like an entirely espionage series and the big question for many is if you really feel the Empire, the rebellion and the atmosphere of Star Wars. The answer is yes, but it is a new way of seeing the galaxy, which is often sweetened by the ATP tone of the movies and not here, it is a slightly more adult fiction about the miseries and acts of violence ordered by the Empire to establish their dominance throughout the galaxy, where sometimes, as in the case of the planet of Andor finds a slightly more organized resistance than in the rest, which is why they must send another type of qualified personnel. And this is another high point of the series where the villains are characters, not faceless soldiers. There is a rivalry that is born and will surely grow throughout the chapters. But it is a cruder vision of the stage of the Empire in the galaxy, far from the sympathetic characters created for the movies, where power, politics and human beings are reflected in extreme circumstances. Something new for the story created by George Lucas.

Andor is definitely a product that expands and expands the galaxy, but far from being tied to characters and sympathetic situations typical of Star Wars, is one more series of genre. Espionage, secret agents and diplomatic conflicts as the most important axis where the story is going to move, but it is also a very personal drama about the character’s childhood conflicts, which shaped his character and will take him to very dark places to release that pent up anger.

“Andor” will debut this month in the Disney Plus catalog.

The first four episodes are a great preview of what the series promises and I hope they continue on that path, where details and good dialogue matter. Maybe the future of Star Wars not only need these stories, but several of them as Rogue One o The Mandalorianwhich showed that success can be replicated without going to the Skywalker family. Andor It goes in that direction and thanks to it, the rebellion will finally be televised.

Andor debuts on September 21 in Disney+ with three episodes and then one a week every Wednesday.

