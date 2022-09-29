Andor has included a huge reference to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed in his latest episode

The last episode of Andor on Disney Plus appears to include a reference to the protagonist of Star Wars: The Force UnleashedStarkiller, and Star Wars fans are excited.

Minor spoilers for Star Wars: Andor episode 4 below.

During a scene where Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) meets up with rebel recruiter Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), we see a ton of Star Wars artifacts in the background, including, apparently, Starkiller’s armor.

“¡Starkiller!“Star Wars podcaster Nathan Messer said via Twitter (down). “A very clear reference to the Starkiller armor seen in The Force Unleashed“.

The armor in question it’s Starkiller’s Sith Stalker setwhich leads if players choose the game’s evil ending (and very non-canonical DLC). The overall shape of the armor looks very similar and revealing. As for the details of the helmet, it’s a very unique look and almost identical to Starkiller’s, especially the Mandalorian-style visor.

Of course there are some differencesbut that usually happens when a character is adapted from one medium to another. And we have to agree, it looks like Starkiller is there. That said, while the armor looks very similar, there has been no official confirmation from either Disney or Lucasfilm. For now, it’s important to note that this is down to a bit of speculation, and even if it’s intentional, it’s unlikely this is anything more than a fun reference rather than a reintroduction of the character.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was released on September 16, 2008 and follows the rise of Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice.

