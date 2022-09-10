Andor, Obi-Wan and Boba Fett series will make the jump to LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

More than 30 new characters prepare their arrival: trailer and first names.

Although LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already had a huge number of characters and worlds to visit as standard, the authors of this fun Star Wars video game never hid the fact that their intention was to further expand their roster of playable characters with protagonists of some of the new Star Wars series and products. During the special Disney and Marvel event they have ratified that idea with a new collection of extra content.

Six new DLC with more than 30 charactersThis Character Collection 2 will expand the game with over 30 new characters coming from the latest Disney television productions such as The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi or the imminent Star Wars: Andor. They have also mentioned other productions such as Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, as well as the classic television show Summer Vacation. In the announcement trailer we have seen some of these new characters, such as the Inquisitor Reva, the rebel Cassian Andor or Captain Rex.

In total there will be six DLCs, which added to those of the first Character Collection, make a total of 13 additional contents. On the occasion of its presentation, the TT Games team has presented the Galactic Edition of this successful video game that sold more than five million in three months, which, as you can imagine, includes the original game and all this extra content. Its release date is scheduled for the Christmas season, without a specific day for now.

Players who don’t already own these DLCs can purchase both in a bundle for $24.99, or purchase them separately for $14.99 each. Characters can also be purchased individually for $2.99. If you want to know more about the video game, do not hesitate to consult our analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

