“Andor”: what time does the series premiere with Diego Luna on Disney +

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor in a series that precedes the events of “Star Wars: Rogue One.” (DisneyPlus)

the universe of Star Wars returns to the small screen with Andorthe series starring diego moon which serves as a prequel to Rogue One. The 2016 film follows the Rebellion on the plot to obtain the Death Star plans that were crucial in making the first stab at the Empire in A new hope, the film that began the George Lucas film saga. The new fiction delves into the origins of Cassian Andor and the reason that led him to join the rebels.

The story is an original creation of the showrunner Tony Gilroy, also credited as a screenwriter with Dan Gilroy, Stephen Schiff and Beau Willimon. Moving closer to the thriller and political intrigue genre, Cassian Andor’s adventure takes us through the most dangerous places in the galaxy over five years. The season is made up of 12 episodes and focuses on very specific moments in the life of the protagonist.

The new “Star Wars” series will release its first three episodes on September 21. (DisneyPlus)

In addition to Luna in the leading role, the cast is made up of Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller y Fiona Shaw. A large number of new characters will appear for the first time in the narrative of live-action to guide or confront the reclusive Andor on his way as a swindler and, later, an ally of the Rebellion.

what time can you see Andor on Disney+?

The first three episodes of Andor will be available from the early hours of this Wednesday, September 21, at Disney+. Know here the premiere time, according to your country:

Argentina 4:00 a.m.

México 1:00 a.m.

Peru 2:00 am

Colombia 3:00 a.m.

Chile 4:00 a.m.

Bolivia 3:00 a.m.

Venezuela 3:00 a.m.

Ecuador 2:00 a.m.

Uruguay 4:00 am

Paraguay 3:00 am

Puerto Rico 3:00 a.m.

The first impressions on fiction highlight its distance from the style of the film saga. (DisneyPlus)

The first reactions of Andorstarring diego moon, allude to Gilroy’s vision to propose a production with an adult tone that distances itself from the adventures of the Skywalkers and all the subplots that derived from the history of this family. This time, we will meet characters who are not positioned entirely between good and evil, but are characterized by having endless nuances that will make them unpredictable.

“I think what’s really exciting about what Tony is doing with this series is that Star Wars always had to do with the struggle between good and evil, and Andor in that sense it is unique because it has to do with the gray areas of life. It very much reflects reality, where people are more complex,” says Toby Haynes, co-director of Andor in official statements released by Disney.

Official poster for the release of “Andor”. (DisneyPlus)

For his part, Tony Gilroy confesses that the most complex thing was thinking about Cassian Andor’s past, since he was already an existing face in the cinema: “When you explore Cassian Andor’s life more deeply, you realize that this man had really complicated story. He is the person the Rebel Alliance is going to entrust the mission to. So he is the spearhead. How did he become a spearhead? How did he manage to acquire all the experience that is needed for that?

