Andra Day on Turning Into Billie Holiday for Lee Daniels’ Biopic

Singer-turned-actor Andra Day introduced versatility to Lee Daniels’ biopic “America vs. Billie Holiday.” She performs the Golden Globes-nominated tune “Tigress & Tweed,” which she co-wrote with soul and R&B singer Raphael Saadiq, and she or he sizzles within the title function because the jazz legend, portraying her as a big civil rights activist.

Under, she shares what it was like taking part in Holiday, preserving her legacy and her course of for getting into iconic sneakers.

What did Lee Daniels say to make you say sure to this function?

I used to be terrified as a result of I’m not an actress. I’m an enormous fan of Billie Holiday. The worst factor I might think about was placing a stain on her legacy with a horrible efficiency. I beloved “Girl Sings the Blues,” and I really like Diana Ross. I used to be simply questioning why would anybody attempt to re-approach that film. In assembly Lee, I discovered that the script can be the revealing of Billie Holiday as a civil rights chief, and the FBI’s conflict on medication pursuing her for “Unusual Fruit.”

What does Billie Holiday imply to you? What does she characterize?

She represents freedom. She represents a combat, and she or he represents standing as much as the federal government. She represents sacrifice for the larger good. She’s not been provided that title as a result of the FBI and the federal government had been in a position to retell Billie Holiday’s story as only a tragic drug addict.

I really like when Lee says, “Once you consider civil rights activists, you consider Martin Luther King and Malcolm X; you don’t consider Billie Holiday.” However Billie Holiday was doing it with no civil rights motion; it was simply her combating. She represents resilience, power, the ability that we have now as Black girls, and she or he represents our voices.

One of many large issues I discovered from her was to simply accept my voice. I nonetheless wrestle with liking the sound of my voice, however she’s proudly owning her tone and her voice being so completely different. Singing “Unusual Fruit” jogged my memory that you simply’re right here for a cause and to personal who you might be and what you might be.

How did you faucet into her voice and tone with out mimicking her?

Our voices are very completely different. I labored with my performing coach, Tasha Smith, to assist carry my character and my spirit out by her voice. I discovered her voice by the music and thru tune, however I additionally discovered it by her snigger. There was one thing very particular about her snigger; it was kind of like a pinging, like a paddle ball that hit the again of her throat. Each time I might snigger, that helped me drop into her.

I checked out her breath. The place does she breathe? Why does she breathe the way in which she does? The place is her voice sitting?

I used to be fairly abusive to my voice, so let’s hope that it comes again as a result of that’s what I do for a dwelling. I’ve by no means smoked a cigarette earlier than in my life, however I adopted the behavior of smoking cigarettes and ingesting alcohol. I used to be not wrapping my throat up and [instead] exposing it to quite a lot of chilly and never ingesting tea. I wasn’t mimicking, as you say, not impersonating it, however decoding it.

What was it like performing “Unusual Fruit” and singing it as Billie?

There’s such a way of urgency if you’re singing it as Billie Holiday, if you’re taking part in somebody who’s going to die. Once you’re taking part in somebody who has an concept that they could go early — she was conscious that her life was on the road — there’s a necessity. It’s not a necessity for folks to benefit from the tune anymore, or to benefit from the efficiency, or to pay homage to Billie Holiday. You want greater than something for folks to take heed to the tune, to not benefit from the tune, to be uncomfortable, to writhe of their pores and skin on the thought of what’s taking place to human beings.

How did “Tigress & Tweed” come into being, and what did you need it to say?

I reached out to Raphael Saadiq to work on the music for the tune, nevertheless it took me a month to write down any lyrics. After prayer, I lastly wrote all of the lyrics that day. Her favourite perfumes had been Tweed and Tigress, so I equate these with the scent of victory. The query was if Billie had been alive, how would she need to see “Unusual Fruit” advanced? I don’t need to see us unhappy, hanging from a tree anymore. We’re robust; we personal the tree, and that’s intimidating solely to those that oppose equality and progress.

When was the primary time you felt seen for your work as a Black lady?

The primary time I felt seen by the Black Lives Matter motion was once they adopted “Rise Up” as their anthem for the motion. The aim of the tune got here full circle. That’s why I really like the query, not simply once I first felt seen, however once I first felt seen as a Black lady, as a result of typically in sure spheres, I would like you to see me as an individual. Oftentimes, folks need to put this label to allow them to work out the place to compartmentalize you. However there are additionally moments once I’ll say, “No, it’s important to see me as a Black lady. It’s a must to see my Blackness, and it’s important to not let or not it’s a qualifier or a disqualifier.”

When the Black Lives Matter motion adopted “Rise Up” as their theme, and being invited to the White Home by Michelle Obama and being celebrated for who I used to be, that was a second of being seen.