Andra Day Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress Drama

Making Golden Globes historical past, Andra Day received the Golden Globe for finest actress in a movement image (drama), for her indelible efficiency within the Hulu movie “The US vs. Billie Vacation.” Day’s win underlines the Globes’ pitiable report with illustration, as she’s solely the second Black girl ever to win this award, after Whoopi Goldberg did 35 years in the past for “The Coloration Purple.”

In a tearful acceptance speech surrounded by her household and associates, Day thanked “the wonderful transformative dynamic Billie Vacation, who simply simply reworked me with this function and together with her presence and together with her spirit.”

That is Day’s first appearing nomination and win on the Globes, and she or he’s the primary winner on this class for a film that debuted on a streaming service. Day, who began her profession as a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, was additionally nominated with Raphael Saadiq for finest unique music (“Tigress & Tweed”). (“Io sì,” from “The Life Forward,” received that award.)

“The US vs. Billie Vacation,” directed by Lee Daniels (“Treasured”) from a script by playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (“Topdog/Underdog”), dramatizes the ultimate years within the lifetime of Vacation, the renown jazz singer who confronted relentless persecution from the U.S. authorities over her efficiency of the music “Unusual Fruit,” concerning the horrors of lynching.

The function of Billie Vacation has a protracted historical past on the Globes. Diana Ross was nominated for her efficiency because the singer in 1972’s “Girl Sings the Blues”; like Day, it was additionally Ross’s characteristic movie debut.

The Globes got here beneath fierce scrutiny this month after a Los Angeles Instances story revealed that the group behind the awards occasion, the Hollywood Overseas Press, shouldn’t have any Black members. On Friday, former HFPA president Meher Tatna informed Selection the physique hasn’t had a Black member since at the very least 2002, when she joined. The identical day, the activist group Time’s Up posted a photograph of a cracked Globes statue to Instagram with the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes. Hours later, the HFPA launched a press release saying it was “absolutely dedicated” to diversifying its membership; throughout the ceremony on Sunday, three present members, together with Tatna, stated the HFPA additionally addressed the controversy, promising “a extra inclusive future,” within the phrases of HFPA President Ali Sar.

Day was nominated with Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”), Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Girl”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Girl”).