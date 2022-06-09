André Marín apologized for leaked audio about Jesús Martínez and Amaury Vergara

André Marín apologized for an audio that he leaked about Chivas, Pachuca and Víctor Guzmán (Photo: Facebook/André Marín)

After an audio went viral on social networks last Tuesday, June 7, in which Jesus Martinezsports president of Pachuca Grouptalk about the assumption Chivas’ interest in Victor Guzman and how it explodes against the Guadalajara club, André Marín apologized for the fact.

The journalist from Fox Sports expressed his regret for the event that sparked a controversy in the transfer market ahead of the 2022 Opening since it was he who filtered the conversation in which the president of the Tuzos demerited the portfolio of Herd and the work he has done Amaury Vergaraowner of Chivaswith the team.

Through his official Twitter account, André assured that his action is one of “the worst of his career” in the sports media, for which he extended his apologies to Jesús Martínez and Amaury Vergara; he made it clear that he will be willing to dialogue with those involved if necessary. This is how he wrote it in his profile:

André Marín broadcast an audio in which Jesús Martínez exploded against Chivas and rejected the possibility that Víctor Guzmán would go to the Flock (Video: Twitter/@andremarinpuig/@mx_surrealista)

“I offer my most sincere apologies to Jesús Martínez and Amaury Vergara for the audio that was leaked yesterday, It’s one of the worst mistakes of my entire career.. I am at your disposal for any comment and I ratify my most sincere apologies to both of you.”

His public apology quickly exceeded a thousand reactions of “likes” and different comments claimed the journalistic ethics of driver The last word, since he was not able to support the leak that he himself shared on social networks. He also left between seeing the course that the midfielder of the Tuzos for the next tournament MX League.

It was last Tuesday afternoon when Marin posted an audio brief in which the president of Pachuca Group reproach the rumors that spoke of Víctor’s departure, with high-sounding words Jesús Martínez got upset with Fox Sports for the coverage they have given to the reinforcements that the Sacred Flock and the rumors that surround the club.

André Marín apologized to Jesús Martínez and Amaury Vergara for a leaked audio (Photo: Twitter/@andremarinpuig)

This is how the sports president of the Tuzos from Chivas:

“Guzmán does not leave Pachuca, it seems that Chivas transmits it Fox cab***, eh!, ching**, he doesn’t have Chivas to pay me Guzmán, Guzmán stays in Pachuca”, Jesús Martínez expressed himself.

Although Marín did not clarify how he obtained the sports president’s statement, he took the license to spread it, which was taken up by different media and generated controversysince the income that Chivas currently has and how it has been managed to reinforce the squad for the next tournament was questioned.

Víctor Guzmán distanced himself from the Pachuca and Chivas controversy (Photo: Twitter/Tuzos)

It should be remembered that the Herd has experienced a series of criticisms for the performance it has shown in recent tournaments and the fans have not been happy with the management of Ricardo Pelaezsports president, and the owner of the club.

The controversy between Chivas and Víctor Guzmán reached the footballer himselfwho through his official Instagram account made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Pachuca, for which he refuted the rumors that revolve around his future in Liga MX and pointed out that he does not have any kind of rapprochement with Chivas , so he stood firm to continue in the team led by Guillermo Almada.

“I have nothing to do, No one has ever communicated with me. They tell me not to play this way with her feelings, but Is not my bussiness. I have a contract, I just got back from the first training session and I have nothing to do with it”.

