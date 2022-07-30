André Marín attacked Chivas and Amaury Vergara for “the worst crisis in their history”

André Marín attacked Chivas and Amury Vergara for “the worst crisis in its history” (Photo: Facebook/André Marín/CD Guadalajara)

Las Chivas They are at a delicate moment in Mexican soccer, because in the midst of the controversy over the incorporation of Santiago Ormeno and his dual nationality, in the Opening 2022 He started off on the wrong foot and has the project of Ricardo Cadena and Ricardo Peláez hanging by a thread.

Together to the five games that accumulates without winning in the current tournament, two others are added in the quarterfinals of last semester, when the Atlas He eliminated them from the league and confirmed that the Jalisco monarch is, at this time, the red and black team.

Due to this situation and coupled with the fact that they have not won a title for five years, one of the authorized voices in the media lashed out against the rojiblanca institution. Andre Marin criticized the sports management of Ricardo Pelaez and hinted that Amaury Vergara The sale of the equipment should be considered.

Amaury Vergara is president and owner of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, a team he inherited from his father Jorge Vergara (Photo: twitter/@Amauryvz)

“Guadalajara is plunged into the worst crisis in its entire history. There is no present and there is no future”, began his editorial video for MedioTiempoto later explain that the problem is not typical of Richard Chainbut of the squad and the team that has made up the board.

“Guadalajara’s problem is quality and they have a squad that doesn’t have quality. In a long time, Guadalajara will not be able to compete to seek a title in Mexican soccer “

In this way he criticized the present of the Sacred Flockwho accumulate four points out of a possible 15 in the Opening 2022product of four draws and one defeat, so the pressure around the interim strategist has increased and has already reached the sports president and owner of the club.

“Pelaez has to go and Amaury, after the efforts he has made, does have to seriously rethink whether he should sell the team”

Ricardo Peláez, sports president of Chivas (Photo: Twitter/@soychivista_)

This is not the first time Andre Marin goes against the leadership of ChivasWell, just last June, the sports commentator went viral for revealing a talk of his with Jesus Martinezsports president of Pachuca Groupwho ranted against the Jalisco team.

The journalist from Fox Sports expressed his regret for the event that sparked a controversy in the past transfer market, since privately the president of the Tuzos demerited the portfolio of Herd and the work he has done Amaury Vergaraowner of Chivaswith the team

“I offer my most sincere apologies to Jesús Martínez and Amaury Vergara for the audio that was leaked yesterday, It’s one of the worst mistakes of my entire career.. I am at your disposal for any comment and I ratify my most sincere apologies to both, ”the commenter wrote after the stir caused by his leak.

Chivas accumulates seven games without a victory since the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals (Photo: @Chivas)

In that audio you heard Jesus Martinez say that: “Guzmán does not leave Pachuca, it seems that Chivas transmits it Fox cab***, eh!, ching**, he doesn’t have Chivas to pay Guzmán, Guzmán stays in Pachuca”, something that evidently generated discontent on all sides and provoked Marín’s public apology.

Currently the sports commentator is at the head of the The last wordin Fox Sportsa chain that transmits the matches of Pachuca and León, teams linked to Grupo Pachuca, so Martínez’s words and especially Marín’s action would have caused an echo within the company.

