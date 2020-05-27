Andrea Bocelli Confirms Positive Diagnosis for COVID-19 – Variety

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli has confirmed he was recognized with COVID-19 in March, however had a “swift and full restoration” earlier than his vastly profitable Easter Sunday webcast.

In a Fb publish shared on Tuesday, the opera singer defined he didn’t reveal his prognosis earlier as a result of he needed to guard his household’s privateness and didn’t need to “unnecessarily alarm” his followers. He additionally shared he has donated blood to assist researchers discover a remedy for coronavirus.

“The pandemic which has shaken the world has additionally affected –– albeit mildly –– me and sure members of my household,” Bocelli’s assertion learn. “I actually didn’t need to unnecessarily alarm my followers and in addition wished to guard my household’s privateness.”

“We had been lucky sufficient to have a swift and full restoration by the top of March,” the assertion continued. “Given the prospect to donate blood to assist discover a remedy for Covid, my response was a right away ‘sure.’ A modest — however basic — gesture, via which I’m enjoying my small half.”

The singer first revealed his household had been sick with coronavirus throughout an interview printed by the Wall Avenue Journal final week.

“I used to be in a position to be with my total household and all of us bought contaminated. We had a fever, then we had been chilly, after which we bought a bit little bit of a cough,” he stated.

Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, broke YouTube information final month on Easter Sunday along with his “Music for Hope” live performance. The efficiency was considered by greater than 28 million individuals worldwide in its first 24 hours and has presently been considered greater than 40 million occasions.