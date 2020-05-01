Andrea needs to get revenge on Jamie and Belle in Emmerdale – here’s how she could do it

Emmerdale‘s Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) is a girl scorned, having found husband Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is dishonest on her with colleague Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) – so why is she weeping about nonetheless being in love with the untrue fella and questioning how to get him again as a substitute of plotting a painful revenge?

Sufficient of the whining, absolutely Andrea has spent sufficient time round monster-in-law Kim Tate to have picked up a number of ideas on getting even? We’ve been ready patiently for the underused character to bear her enamel and channel her inside unhealthy lady – and this storyline is the right alternative. We would like schemes, we wish vengeance, we wish her to play soiled – and we’ve obtained options as to how to make the naughty pair’s lives hell. You’re welcome, Andrea.

Revenge affair

The easiest way to get over an untrue associate is to get underneath one other one. If Graham Foster was nonetheless round he would’ve been the right candidate for a retaliative romp, contemplating their historical past, however in his absence who could Andrea have some enjoyable with to train Jamie a lesson? Dishy Dr Liam Cavanagh? He’s lower from the identical posh boy fabric as Jamie. Chef Luke Posner? They could bond over an absence of dramatic plots. Nate Robinson? He can’t get sufficient of married girls. Belle’s widowed dad Zak Dingle? Now we’re speaking full-on scandal…

Body them for against the law

How about stitching Jamie, or Belle, or each of them, for against the law they didn’t commit to get them out of the best way and present who’s boss? Andrea’s obtained kind when it comes to killing animals having run over Priya’s canine the night time Graham died and burying it in the woods, what if she flipped and got rid of somebody’s pet in the vet, then made it appear like Jamie and Belle had been murdering their furry sufferers? Too darkish?

Grow to be Belle’s BFF whereas secretly ruining her life

If Andrea actually does need to battle for her man (should you ask us she could do method higher than moist blanket Jamie however there’s no accounting for style) she needs to eradicate the competitors. Moderately than distance herself from her love rival and make it blindingly apparent she is aware of one thing’s going on, Andrea needs to change into bezzies with Belle to freak her out whereas sneakily destroying her behind the scenes.

Setting her up for a fall at work so she loses her job, turning the Dingles in opposition to her, making everybody suppose she’s had one other psychological breakdown and getting her sectioned, perhaps turning into her stalker and sending menacing threats to drive her out of the village – who would suspect her ‘finest mate’ is behind it all? Though perhaps it can be extra fascinating if Andrea and Belle get fed up of being performed and group up in opposition to him…

Faux a being pregnant

Taking a leaf out of Sienna Blake’s e-book again when she was Hollyoaks’ primary village vixen, Andrea could announce the joyful information she’s anticipating a brother or sister for Millie and wax lyrical about how this can be a new begin for her excellent household.

Jamie can be sweating as he’s pressured to select between being a dad once more or his bit on the facet, Belle can be consumed with guilt and Andrea would get pleasure from watching them squirm – whereas she spends the subsequent 9 months stuffing a cushion up her jumper and downloading scan pictures from the web as a result of, guess what, she’s not really pregnant and made it up to pressure Jamie to dump Belle. Then she’d reveal the reality and dump him herself, leaving him with nothing!

Beware – this could backfire, as Sienna’s pretend foam bump was publicly uncovered by arch-enemy Nancy Osborne so there are potential pitfalls.

Lie that Millie isn’t Jamie’s daughter

Speaking of kiddies, it wasn’t way back Andrea and Jamie had been on the verge of divorce and ready to battle for custody of Millie. That every one stemmed from the revelation Andrea had slept with Graham and there was a chance he was her organic father – a DNA check proved Jamie was the daddy in any case, however what if Andrea concocted an elaborate scheme whereby she pretends the outcomes had been flawed (straightforward sufficient, absolutely) and that Millie is absolutely Graham’s in any case so Jamie has no authorized declare over the little lady. Hit him the place it hurts!

Ask Kim for assist

Failing all that, Andrea ought to inform Jamie’s mum Kim he’s been a naughty boy and beg her for assist as to how she could precise revenge. There should be some profit to having cleaning soap’s most well-known tremendous bitch at your disposal? We predict Kim’s prime tip can be to steal Jamie’s share of the Tate household fortune and take off in a helicopter – it labored out fairly properly for her.

