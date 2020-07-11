Andrea’s blackmail of Jamie could go on for years, warns Emmerdale’s Anna Nightingale

Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) is taking full benefit of husband Jamie Tate’s (Alexander Lincoln) guilt at being accountable for the hit and run that has put Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in a coma, threatening that if he leaves her for lover Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) she’s going to inform the police he was behind the wheel.

It’s a daring transfer from the wronged spouse, who initially fled Emmerdale after Jamie selected his colleague over her. Hiding out in a resort having dumped daughter Millie together with her dad, Andrea’s self-pity provides solution to an unsettling assertive streak as she takes management of the state of affairs and agrees to cowl up her different half’s crime – however at a worth.

“Andrea is aware of Jamie is trustworthy and wouldn’t be capable to stay with himself for not telling the reality,” says Nightingale. “She begins off eager to help him, however that adjustments. She goes out of her solution to make him see what he could lose by coming clear.”

Wracked with guilt, Jamie is determined to open up to Belle which Andrea acts rapidly to close down, understanding if he did that she would lose the brand new maintain she has simply gained over her man. So she performs her trump card, and forces him to dump her love rival and proceed to stay a lie as a married couple – in any other case he can kiss goodbye to his alibi for the night time of the hit and run.

“Andrea realises Jamie continues to be in love with Belle, so she she tries to entice, manipulate and emotionally attraction to him again to her,” continues Nightingale.

“She thinks if she will simply make him fall for her once more, it’s going to carry them collectively. For him to reject her on a regular basis, she realises it’s not her recreation to win – however she’s going to maintain preventing!”

As twisted as her plan may be, followers will little question lap up Andrea discovering her interior Tate and eventually exacting a protracted recreation of revenge towards dishonest Jamie by trapping him in a loveless marriage. However simply how lengthy a recreation are we speaking?

“As occasions unfold her emotions change on daily basis,” teases Nightingale. “It turns into a case of making it clear to Jamie: ‘If you happen to go towards me, you’ll see what I’m succesful of’. If the police have been concerned would she manipulate the story or be accountable? We simply don’t know.

“Or would she go to the police so he goes to jail? She would possibly danger Millie being with out a father simply so he can’t be with Belle. It could play out for days, weeks, and even years…”

