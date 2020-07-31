Andrei Konchalovsky’s ‘Expensive Comrades’ Snapped Up by Films Boutique

Venice principal competitors contender “Expensive Comrades,” the newest characteristic from legendary Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky, has been snapped up for world gross sales by Berlin-based Films Boutique, in what appears like one of many largest gross sales brokers offers on a title vying for the Golden Lion at 2020’s 77th Venice Intl. Movie Pageant.

Packing a quick stint in Hollywood within the 1980s, Konchalovsky’s now 60-year profession runs an enormous gamut, from co-writing Russian colossus Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1965 masterpiece “Andrei Rublev,” to adapting an unfilmed Akira Kurosawa script for 1985’s “Runaway Practice,” a characteristic that spawned a friendship with Billy Wilder, to being fired from the 1989 Sylvester Stallone comedy “Tango & Money.”

Unambivalent about Hollywood — “‘Tango & Money,’ like each actual Hollywood movie, is a movie for individuals who can’t learn,” he as soon as instructed The Guardian — “Good Comrades” delivers what many will see as Konchalovsky’s tackle the Soviet regime, impressed by actual tragic occasions of 1962, when the Soviet Union navy opened fireplace on staff from an Electromotive development plant in Novocherkassk, southern Russia, who have been staging one of many first road protests in Soviet Russia.

Occasions have been the topic of a cover-up with their actuality solely being delivered to mild in 1992, after the autumn of communism in Russia.

Konchalovsky didn’t pay a lot consideration to rumors of the capturing on the time. Now, many years later, he hopes that, for a broader viewers, “Good Comrades” will serve to set the document proper. Many years of silence imposed by the Soviet regime, which pressured surviving victims to signal non-disclosure agreements, have created their very own terror, the director commented on set to Russian web site Stunt Results.

Co-written by Konchalovsky and Elena Kiseleva, “Expensive Comrades” stars Julia Vysotskaya, seen in Konchalovsky’s ”Paradise,” as Lyudmila, a communist who sincerely believes within the communist system and its beliefs till she witnesses the capturing of road protesters, an occasion that can change her world imaginative and prescient perpetually.

“Town is torn aside by riots, arrests, hasty convictions and by the curfew, many individuals are injured and several other go lacking,” the synopsis runs. One is Lyudmila’s personal daughter, prompting her to start a determined search, regardless of the hazard, regardless of the town’s blockade and escalating arrests.

“Expensive Comrades” was shot in black and white and a close to field format.

“We’re extraordinarily proud to be working with the Russian grasp Konchalovsky and on this excessive profile entry ‘Expensive Comrades,’” mentioned Jean-Christophe Simon, CEO of Films Boutique, calling the movie “visually beautiful” and “a really topical and fashionable political piece.”

“Expensive Comrades” is produced by Konchalovsky, Olesya Gidrat and Alisher Usmanov.