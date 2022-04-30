Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez celebrated the title of the Copa del Rey dancing reggaeton

The Mexican representatives at Real Betis were caught dancing reggaeton in the celebrations that the players led after lifting the Copa del Rey trophy (Video: Instagram/@marcbartra)

After 17 years since they last lifted a trophy from any tournament, the Real Betis was crowned in the 2022 edition of the Copa del Rey. Along the way to the end, Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez They established themselves as relevant players for Manuel Pellegrini. Knowing its importance, they did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the title with a peculiar dance to the rhythm of reggaeton.

Almost a week after the euphoria for the championship, the players have released details about the events after the actions at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. central defender Marc Bartra was in charge of broadcasting a video where the two are observed representatives of the Mexican delegation move to the rhythm of the song Loco by Justin Quiles, Chimbala, Zion and Lennox.

Lainez and Guardado were inside a room with the rest of the players and members of their closest circles. The first to appear was the younger of the two and moments later the experienced captain appeared on the scene with a Mexican flag wrapped around his waist. Both wore the jersey with which they won the championship, like the other characters caught on camera.

Betis lifted the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2005 (Photo: Jon Nazca/REUTERS)

The hubbub of the Mexicans is not for less. Although it is the first crown they obtain under the green and white colors, the trophy has a different relevance in the history of each of them. The native of Villahermosa, Tabasco, for example, won his first title outside of Liga MX with a pleasant taste in his mouth, because although he was not called up in the final, he was determinant at precise moments of the contest for his team to advance.

Andrew Savedon the other hand, demonstrated his quality on the field of play to stay current in the best leagues in the world despite having 35 years. Far from being relegated to the bench, Pellegrini has found in the Atlas youth squad, the leader able to convey confidence in the dressing room and in the rectangle of the field, as well as generating scoring opportunities.

The conquest of the Copa del Rey involved the sixth title in the European career of Andrés Guardado. Since his arrival at Deportivo La Coruña in 2007, the Silver Fox he has championed with three of his five teams. With his first institution he got promotion, while in the Eredivisie he won two leagues and the same number of Dutch Super Cups with PSV Eindhoven.

Diego Lainez got his first crown in Europe (Photo: Fernando Ruso/EFE)



The Cup tournament, in most of the world’s leagues, is an opportunity for less powerful teams can deliver blows of authority to the best positioned. In the case of Betis, it left behind powerful teams like Sevilla in the round of 16, the Real society in the quarterfinals, at Vallecano Ray of Madrid in the antechamber, as well as the Valencia at the coronation.

With the budding inspiration and knowing that they will be able to ensure their presence in the 2022-23 Europa League, Lainez and Guardado will have to continue with the good streak to be considered by Gerardo Martino for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. In case of sharing the call, Diego would play his first World Cup, while the captain would do it for fifth time.

His recurrent presence in the calls of the Tata Martino during the Concacaf Octagonal Final could give certainty to his presence in the highest football competition. The simultaneous presence of him would be iconic since both soccer players are banners of the generational change in the tricolor

KEEP READING:

What was the curious custom that Checo Pérez learned from Carlos Slim

What role will AIFA play in the 2026 World Cup?

Netflix announced the Club America documentary series