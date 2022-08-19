Andrés Guardado consoled Tecatito Corona for his withdrawal from Qatar 2022

Andrés Guardado sent a message of encouragement to Tecatito Corona (Photo: Twitter/@AGuardado18)

Just three months before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican team he suffered a loss of one of his elements considered for the lead in the team; Jesus Tecatito Corona will be out of the world due to a fibular fracture and the left ankle ligament.

As soon as the team Sevilla FC reported the severity of the injury of Jesús Corona, different fans, journalists and the general public sent him messages of comfort to the Mexican soccer player. But among those signs of solidarity stood out that of Andrew Saved.

Through his official Twitter account, the 35-year-old midfielder wrote some words of encouragement and consolation to Tecatito, Well, the captain of the Aztec team recognized the complexity of the situation that his partner is facing on the field. The first thing that the Real Betis player highlighted was that the injury a few months before the World Cup is “a test of life” from which he will come out ahead.

Jesús “Tecatito” Corona will miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: Instagram/ @jesustecatitoc)

The little Prince trusted that Corona will pass this test and he will return to the fields with great strength and “more prepared”, he also described Jesús Manuel Corona as a “brother in football” because they have played different competitions together.

Finally, Andrew Saved He closed his participation with a show of affection, as he wrote on social networks:

“Brother, in football as in life, he tests us, and now you have had one of the most difficult but I am sure that you will overcome it like everything you have done in your life and you will come back better and stronger!… I love you my boar, I love you with that smile always!”.

Andrés Guardado sent a message to Tecatito Corona (Photo: Twitter/ @AGuardado18)

He accompanied the message with a photograph of both during one of the recent concentrations of the Tri in which the Sevilla winger participated.

That gesture drew attention among the fans of the group tricolor since they considered it to be a kind act and fellowshipso they applauded Andrés Guardado’s reaction to Jesus’ sensitive injury Tecatito.

“Great little prince”, “Andresito you are a crack and a great human being, blessings to Tecatitorecover crack” and “you are very great Andrés, a lot of Betis !!!!!”, were some of the reactions of the midfielder’s followers.

On the afternoon of Thursday, August 18, the Spanish team reported that the Mexican soccer player had already undergone surgery and the operation was successful, so the player will now be able to start his long recovery which has an estimated time of four months.

Through an official statement, the club explained how the medical process was and what will come for Jesús Manuel once he is discharged. He will remain hospitalized for a few days until his doctor considers his release viable.

“The Sevilla FC player, Jesus Tecatito Corona has been operated this afternoon of the fracture of the fibula and rupture of the ankle ligaments at the Fremap clinic in Seville […] a plate with screws has been placed on his fibula and he has sutured both the external and internal ligaments. The player, if all goes well, will remain hospitalized for a couple of days before being discharged from hospital to start the rehabilitation regularly ”, can be read in the official statement.

The injury of Tecatito Corona occurred during a team training session on the morning of August 18, as soon as the player felt the injury, he was transferred to a medical clinic for evaluation.

