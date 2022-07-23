Andrés Lillini reacted to the signing of Dani Alves with Pumas: “It is important to have someone like him”

Foto: Twitter/@AztecaDeportes / Getty Images

After the outbreak in Mexican soccer due to the incorporation of Dani Alves a Pumasthe university group has been the main topic of conversation at each debate table and absolutely no one has wanted to be left out of the conversation, so much so that this afternoon Andres Lillini and some players stopped with the media to give their opinion about it.

Regarding the words of the university strategist, the main axis was his concentration for this Sunday’s game against Pachucaso although he confirmed having had communication with the new star signing, he reserved some comments for when he arrived in Mexico.

“It’s always important to have someone like him (Dani Alves)”, affirmed Lillini, to later explain why they still haven’t discussed the subject inside the locker room: “We haven’t talked about it, (we’re) focused on the match against Pachuca. We have not touched it because we have a commitment that ends up being decisive and we can’t think about things that haven’t happened yet”

“(I spoke with him) about the team, about the forms, what we are looking for. He has a great predisposition to anything we can do “

Who also appeared before the microphones of ESPN y Aztec Sports it was Higor Meritãoa compatriot of Alves and one of the footballers who showed the most emotion for sharing a dressing room at his side, who dazzled during his time at Barcelona, ​​​​Juventus and PSG.

“I don’t know what I’m going to tell him, I’m a little nervous but I’m fine and we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” said the 28-year-old midfielder, before talking about the little joke they made a couple of weeks ago, when together with A colleague sent him a message via Instagram asking him to join Pumas.

“It is true that we made a joke there to see if he would answer us and thank God now if he is going to be able to answer us and we are very happy, the whole squad is very happy”

Similarly, The Mexican defender, Palermo Ortizstopped to explain his feelings about the new signing and stated that his incorporation is the “bomb reinforcement” of the summer for the League Mxmainly because of his vast and successful professional career.

“I think so (it’s the signing bomb) for his career, for the type he is, for all the titles he has, the experience. I think it will be very attractive for the league in general and for all the teams that comes to Mexican soccer and we are proud that they can come here with us,” said the 29-year-old central defender, who is recovering from a injury in the pubes.

“Pumas is a great team, he knows it and that’s why I think he comes here too, I think that now the spotlight is going to be more on this side and it’s good to take advantage of that. Knowing that we are going to be on everyone’s lips for better or for worse”

It is projected the Arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico City this same Friday around 4:00 p.m., so during the day he will officially stamp his signature with the university team until the summer of 2023.

The 39-year-old footballer will become one of the highest-paid elements in the league and may be available to Lillini as soon as his migration and work visa process is completed, so it is expected that he will be contemplated for the game against Monterrey of date 6.

