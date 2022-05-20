Andrés Lillini renewed with the Pumas until December 2023

Lillini renewed with the Pumas of the National University until December 2023 (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

In the middle of the low who has experienced the National University Club in the last days, the fans received good news. In order to continue with the sports project that brought them back to the limelight of Mexican soccer, Andrés Lillini renewed as technical director of the team with a new contract that will bind him for the next three short Liga MX tournaments.

Through its official social networks, the Pedregal club released a picture of the meeting that the Argentine held with Leopoldo Silva, team president, to stamp his signature on the new agreement. According to the official statement, the contract will come into force on July 1 and will remain valid until december next yearthat is, during the Opening 2022, as well as Closing and Opening 2023.

“I’m very happy, I am very grateful for the trust you have had in me and I am proud to continue belonging to this great team, which is Pumas. Also, I am pleased to receive a new opportunity to work to carry out the project of returning a championship to this great institution”, declared Lillini, according to the official statement.

As coach of the UNAM Pumas first team, Andrés Lillini has managed to play in league finals and Concachampions without having obtained the crown (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

Meanwhile, Leopoldo Silva declared himself happy with the renewal of the strategist. Similarly, he stressed that, thanks to this, the work of training of young soccer players in the university quarry It will have greater depth and continuity. “We are paving the way to obtain good results, which will translate into triumphs and sporting successes for our institution”he concluded.

Lillini’s emergence as coach of the first team was surprising due to the context of his arrival. In July 2020, days before starting the Guard1anes tournament, Miguel Gonzalez Michel announced his resignation to the position of technical director and destabilized the sports project. In that sense, the board turned its gaze towards the category Sub-20 y appointed Lillini as interim strategist.

In addition to the performance that the club had consolidated until then, the sudden appointment raised doubts among some fans. However, the Argentine achieved victories and important objectives that they returned the university club to the direct struggle for hegemony of Mexican soccer.

The strategist took the reins after Michel’s sudden abandonment in 2021 (Photo: Facebook/ Pumas MX)

In her first tournament, Lillini surprised locals and strangers. located as second best team in the general tablethe Pumas qualified directly for the league and transcended to the runner-up against Club León after having surpassed Pachuca and Cruz Azul in the eliminatory rounds. The most memorable game of that series was the comeback they staged against the celestial at the University Olympic Stadium.

During the following semester, that is, the Guard1anes 2021, the fortune was not the same and they were out of the league. It was not until the Grita México Apertura 2021 when they returned to the postseasonbut they fell in the semifinals against the rojinegros del Atlaswho ultimately broke the 70-year drought without a title.

In the same semester they argued enough to enter the continental tournament of the Liga de champions from Concacafcontest in which they could play a final after 17 years of absence. However, amid sensitive casualties and defensive failures, the university students let the title slip away against Seattle Sounders.

With her renewal, Lillini will have the challenge ahead of dealing with the dismantling of her squad and build a competitive squad that can lead him to the conquest of his first crown.

