Andrés Lillini revealed what will happen to Alan Mozo for the Concachampions final

Alan Mozo is still in doubt for the second leg of the Concachampions (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

At the end of the match Pumas contra pachuca of the MX League, Andres Lillini He spoke at a press conference about the panorama that lies ahead; once they got their pass to the Clausura 2022 repechage they already have in mind the Concacaf Champions League Final.

And one of the main issues that worries the university squad is the incorporation of Alan Mozo; after the university youth squad came off as a substitute in the first leg, the Argentine strategist analyzes the possibilities he has for the right back to participate in the second leg.

Although He did not want to say if he will have Mozo in the lineupopened the possibility of contemplating it for the match, but everything will depend on how it will evolve in the coming days and thus include it in the lineup or rule it out for the Concachampions final, as it was stated before different media:

Lillini still hasn’t ruled out Mozo for the second leg in Seattle (Photo: Facebook/ Pumas MX)

“Alan was in pain, the doctor told me that the distension is day by day; I know that it is difficult for him to be on the preliminary list that makes me pass Concacaf, we put him, and Alan’s treatment is day by day “

Lilini stated that will have the answer until the last hours before the commitment in Seattle and that the only way to know if it is ready to play will be to test it on the field to see its reaction in the fight for balls, blows and other actions that take place in the playing area.

“I will be able to tell you Tuesday night or Wednesday morning what is it for because it is a situation, it is only a situation that we can try hitting itwhere the pain is”, added the coach of the National University Club.

Alan Mozo’s injury: Pumas vs. Seattle (Photo: Twitter/FoxSportsMX)

Regarding the performance that the team has shown, Lillini recognized the effort of its players to compete in two tournaments at the same time, in Concachampions and in Liga MX. “It is the footballers who carry out what the club is doing, I think the credit belongs to them and they have to make it count for themAndrés Lillini is a link in the chain”, he pointed out.

According to the latest Pumas statement on Mozo’s situation, he explained that there is still no clear diagnosis regarding how long he will be absent or when he will be able to return to the field. Therefore, the sports institution limited itself to confirming that the player remains in rehabilitation Well, at the moment it does not seem to be a major injury.

“Alan Mozo: remains in rehabilitation and complementary studies continue to assess the degree and estimated time of the injury”

Pumas’ first statement about Alan Mozo’s injury (Photo: Twitter/@Pumas MX)

So far, the Pedregal team has not wanted to give more details about their player. In the match against Tuzos of Pachuca in Ciudad Universitaria, the Pumas youth squad went to the stadium and watched the game from one of the stands of the sports venue. At the end of the game he went down to the field to celebrate with his teammates the reclassification.

It should be noted that in the training session he was together with his teammates but without doing any activity. yesHis presence did not go unnoticed, so the Pumas fans began to chant Mozo’s name“olé, ole olé, Mozo, Mozo”, was what was heard on the court.

In the face of such a gesture, the player came to greet the fans and thanked them for the support they have shown him since he was injured in the first game of the Concachampions final.

