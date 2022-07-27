Andrés Lillini’s dream with Pumas that excited the fans

The coach of the Universidad Nacional club confessed that he longs for a championship with his team.

Pumas began his participation in the championship Opening 2022 from Liga MX With different novelties, the reinforcements that arrived at the club showed the intention of the board to excel in the 2022 – 2023 season. But that objective was expressed in words by the coach Andres Lilliniso the fans immediately reacted to the optimistic goal of the Argentine coach.

During Lillini’s participation in the YouTube show House Velarde, the former soccer player confessed what is the dream that he has had in mind for a long time and that has even mortified him. The 47-year-old coach commented that his only immediate goal is to be a champion with Pumas.

when Ephraim the spark Velarde asked him “Any dreams you have to fulfill?” Without thinking about it, Lillini clarified that his main goal is to lift the trophy with the squad he has led since July 2020. This is how the Argentine expressed it:

Andrés Lillini shared his dream with Pumas (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

“Be champion with Pumas, I have no other.”

He also pointed out that his desire is so great that couldn’t explain it in wordsas he assured that even that dream has made him desperate, since since he took the reins of the club he has played two finals, one for the Liga MX title and one in the Concacaf Concachampions League tournament.

“I have woken up at night, I wake up I put my head on the pillow and it is something that exasperates me, you do not know how much I want to be champion with Pumas!”.

It should be noted that in the other tournaments, the Pedregal team stayed in the final stretch of the league in the dispute for a title, such was the case during the Closure 2022tournament in which they were eliminated in semifinals by Atlas. And it is that the work of the former Argentine soccer player pleased the club’s board because one of his contributions was the support for the quarry.

He explained that Leopold Silvapresident of the team, was the one in charge of renewing Andrés as soon as his first contract with Pumas ended, after his first final against León in Guardianes 2020, he assured that he wanted to continue his project.

The only condition that Andrés Lillini set was to continue with his ideal of exporting the talent of the basic forces and reinforcing the club with youth players.

“That tournament ended and Leopoldo tells me: ‘I want the possibility of continuing to begin.’ I talked about it at home, the pros and cons of being a First Division coach; we wrote it down on a sheet, we kept it and I told him that heThe only thing he asked her was to continue with the project of bringing young”, he recalled.

