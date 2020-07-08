Andrew and Cheryl’s second chance on Married at First Sight – where they are now

E4 has revived Married at First Sight, and are now airing sequence 4 of the Australian model.

The quirky present sees 11 {couples} matched by a gaggle of consultants, earlier than lastly assembly on their wedding ceremony day for a dedication ceremony slightly than a legally binding marriage.

The {couples} then get to know each other and need to determine by then finish of the sequence if they’d prefer to get married.

Nevertheless, for Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones, deciding whether or not or to not be collectively proved to be fairly tough – a lot so, they had been each matched with different individuals first.

Are they one of many Married at First Sight Australia {couples} nonetheless collectively? Right here, we have a look at their love story.

What occurred to Andrew and Cheryl?

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was paired with firefighter Andrew, 38 as the ultimate couple on the present.

Nevertheless, when it got here to choice time, they determined to name it quits.

Earlier than they had been matched collectively, Cheryl and Andrew had already gone by means of the method with different contestants on the present.

Andrew was matched with Lauren Bran, who famously turned sequence 4’s “Runaway Bride” after doing a runner on their wedding ceremony day.

The pair hashed issues out, however Andrew determined he was now not eager about attending to know her, saying: “The issues that it’s essential rely on in a teammate weren’t there at that stage and they may not be there once more.”

Cheryl was married to entrepreneur Jonathan Troughton, however the couple additionally referred to as it off.

One other contestant on the present, Scarlett Cooper, revealed that she’d been texting Jonathan and Cheryl stated she felt “betrayed”.

Where is Andrew now?

Following the present, Andrew revealed he was battling belief points and stated he would by no means seem on a present like this once more.

“There’s nonetheless a little bit of bitterness and PTSD virtually – such as you see the advert and you hear the voiceovers and you continue to get that rush of a sense, like what’s going on,” he defined to Mail On-line,

Where is Cheryl now?

It appears prefer it was third time fortunate for Cheryl, as she ended up discovering love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who had watched her on the present.

She confirmed their romance in March 2017, sharing a picture of them sharing a kiss on a picnic date.

“After which there was you,” she wrote alongside the pic including a love-heart emoji.

The hairdresser wasted no time taking a swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Jones, and his musical aptitude by including the hashtag “#thankgodhedidntpullouthisguitar.”

A couple of weeks earlier than Cheryl and Dean went public with their relationship, Dean shared a snap of them catching up for a drink in Broadbeach.

He wrote: “Catching up with this legend! One of many strongest, most right down to earth, kindest is individuals I do know! @hotlikeasunrise.”

And it didn’t take lengthy for followers to query whether or not they had been an merchandise.

Three years on, and the couple are nonetheless very a lot beloved up and usually share very cute pics on their respective Instagram accounts.

Cheryl not too long ago posted a picture of them on their three-year anniversary, and a few of her followers couldn’t resist asking if they’d be getting married quickly.

“Omg want Dean would pop the query already,” one stated.

May Cheryl be about to say “I do” for actual this time?