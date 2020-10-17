Andrew Cuomo Says Movie Theaters Outside of NYC Can Open Oct. 23

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has introduced that film theaters outdoors of New York Metropolis will likely be allowed to open starting Oct. 23.

Throughout a press briefing on Saturday morning, Cuomo mentioned that film theaters not positioned within the metropolis can open at 25% capability with a restrict of 50 folks per screening in the event that they meet state security laws.

Solely counties which have a mean COVID-19 an infection charge decrease than 2% over 14 days and no cluster zones will likely be allowed to open their theaters. Masks, assigned and socially distant seating and extra employees to implement the brand new guidelines will likely be required, along with air filtration, purification and air flow requirements.

Movie theater house owners in New York state have been pleading with Cuomo over the previous few weeks, urging him to permit for them to securely reopen. On Wednesday, the chief committee of the International Cinema Federation wrote an open letter addressed to Cuomo urging him to melt his stance.

“We acknowledge your dedication to making sure that the residents of New York stay protected and protected against COVID-19. With sure zip codes in New York seeing spikes of the virus, we’re, of course, not suggesting that you simply open all the state directly. We’re, nevertheless, requesting that you simply undertake a plan just like that in California, the place Governor Newsom has allowed openings on a county-by-county foundation in response to virus knowledge,” the letter learn, which was signed by chief from AMC, Cinemark, Cineplex and Cineworld, along with different giant chains from world wide.