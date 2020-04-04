Andrew Cuomo thanks China for ventilators as New York prepares for coronavirus peak – video

General News

Andrew Cuomo thanks China for ventilators as New York prepares for coronavirus peak

April 4, 2020
The New York governor talked about the Chinese language language government would facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators to achieve into JFK airport on Saturday. Cuomo talked about: ‘It’s a big deal and it’s going to make an necessary distinction for us. We’re not on the apex so we’re nonetheless throughout the degree the place we’ve acquired the luxury – when you’ll – of gathering as much as we are going to.’

